My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Dabi's True Identity

My Hero Academia's newest chapter officially revealed Dabi's true identity to the world, and now one artist has highlighted this major moment with some striking cosplay. Following years of theories among fans about who Dabi truly was when he was first introduced into the League of Villains following the Hero Killer Stain fight, the newest chapter of the series had Dabi unveil who he truly was. It did not quite surprise fans who had guessed his identity thanks to all of the clues over the years, but it certainly was a shock to the heroes.

With Dabi now officially revealing his identity in the manga, artist @chaotic_charisma (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has further cemented Dabi's cool new look during the reveal with some slightly frightening cosplay! It's one that truly emphasizes Dabi's new status quo, and highlights how cool of a new look the villain will have going forward as a member of the Todoroki family. Check it out below:

Chapter 290 of My Hero Academia had Dabi officially reveal that he's actually the long lost Todoroki son, Toya Todoroki. Fans were delighted to see this long held fan theory confirmed with the newest release of the series, and it was especially a big moment for the character itself as Dabi finally made a major move in the series after lurking in the shadows of the League of Villains throughout the Meta Liberation Army and Paranormal Liberation Front raid arcs.

This was emphasized by Dabi making a point to wash all of the dye out of his hair and revealed the white hair underneath. It's given him a dynamic new persona that he's going to take into the future of the series, and it's a far more unsettling look for when he will most likely clash with Endeavor and Shoto Todoroki directly as they air out their family's dirty laundry following this hero and villain war.

The series didn't quite stick the landing completely with the reveal itself, but it does offer some major questions about what could be coming in future chapters when the dust of the reveal finally settles. But what do you think of Dabi's true identity reveal? Curious to see what it means for the future of My Hero Academia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!