My Hero Academia Creator Highlights The Big 3 After the Finale With New Art

My Hero Academia might have come to an end last year, but the creator behind it all has dropped some special new art for the Big Three with some special new art. My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, but the last year has seen the creator return to the series with all sorts of special new releases. These have included not only full epilogue chapters exploring more of My Hero Academia after it came to an end, and tons of special art for the creator’s characters showing them off in a whole new art.

My Hero Academia is being celebrated in Japan with a special new exhibition dropping a much closer look at the series’ art over the years. This also includes some brand new sketches never seen before that either series creator Kohei Horikoshi had on the side or developed for the exhibition itself. One of these new pieces includes a special new look at the members of the Big 3 at U.A. Academy, Mirio Togata, Nejire Hado, and Tamaki Amajiki. You can check out the special new sketch below as spotted by @aitaikimochi on X.

BNHA The Big 3 shikishi by Horikoshi with Nejire's bff Yuyu Haya, omgoshh 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6aN3EGYtHA — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 12, 2025

Who Are My Hero Academia’s Big Three?

Mirio, Nejire and Tamaki were introduced as the top three students of U.A. Academy heading into the Shie Hassaikai arc. As Deku and the other members of Class 1-A kicked off their work study in the pro hero field, they were also introduced to some of the top students who had already started making a name for themselves through their own starter pro hero work. It was from that point on that things started to get much more serious for Deku and the others as not only did they start to take on tougher foes, but the stakes were raised in ways that carried all the way through to the finale.

The Big Three themselves might not have fought alongside one another in full until the events of the final war between the heroes and villains, but they were still some major characters within My Hero Academia itself. Mirio especially held a pretty close role with Deku as it was teased that he might have gotten One For All instead of Deku, and ended up being taken out of action for a while too. It’s safe to say that these three really changed the trajectory of the series’ second half.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia’s Big Three?

The last time we had seen the Big Three in action, they were fighting against Tomura Shigaraki in the My Hero Academia anime. We’ll be seeing the next step in this final battle against the villains soon enough as the eighth and final season of the My Hero Academia TV anime will be airing some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside their premieres in Japan, and you can catch up with the first seven seasons of the anime there in the meantime.

As for what to expect from the final batch of episodes, My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning to handle the series’ scripts, with Kenji Nagasaki as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. It will be ending its adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga, so it’s time to get ready for its grand finale.