10 Best My Hero Academia Fights That Are Truly Plus Ultra

In My Hero Academia, battles aren’t just about who has the stronger Quirk—they’re moments that define the characters and their journeys. Every fight pushes heroes and villains past their limits, testing their strength, ideals, and determination. Some fights are about survival, while others are deeply personal, shaped by rivalries, grudges, and the weight of responsibility. Whether it’s a hero standing against impossible odds or a villain proving their dominance, these battles carry real emotional stakes.

With high stakes-action and deeply personal conflicts, the series delivers emotionally charged battles that leave a lasting impact on both the characters and the audience. From explosive showdowns between top Pro Heroes to life-changing duels between students, the series has no shortage of adrenaline-pumping moments. Some fights mark the downfall of legends, while others signal the rise of new heroes, each bringing a mix of intense action and meaningful storytelling. These battles don’t just entertain—they define the journey of the characters, their struggles, and their growth. With that in mind, here are the ten best fights in My Hero Academia that can only be described as truly Plus Ultra.

10. Uraraka vs. Bakugou (Sports Festival Arc)

While it may not be the flashiest fight in the series, Uraraka vs. Bakugou carries significant thematic weight and character development for both characters. Up until this point, Uraraka has been seen as a cheerful and somewhat naive character in My Hero Academia. However, her battle against Bakugou forces the audience and the characters within the story. to recognize her as a capable, determined character who is to be taken seriously. She enters the match with a well-thought-out strategy, attempting to use Bakugou’s aggressive combat style against him.

But even when her plan fails, she refuses to give up, standing strong despite Bakugou’s relentless barrage of explosions. The fight also sheds light on Bakugou’s approach to combat; he respects fighters who give it their all regardless of their background or perceived strength. Uraraka ultimately loses the fight, but she earns the respect of her peers and proves that her worth isn’t defined by winning or losing.

9. Deku vs. Lady Nagant (Dark Hero Arc)

Occurring in the “Dark Hero” arc, this battle marks Deku’s first real test after embracing his vigilante persona, pushing him to the limits of his evolving power while challenging his ideals. Lady Nagant is more than just a skilled assassin; she represents the disillusionment that has infected hero society. As a former Pro-Hero who was manipulated and betrayed by the very system she served, her fight with Deku exposes the dark underbelly of hero society, making Deku question the true nature of justice.

This also shows Deku’s growth as a hero because by this point he has mastered multiple quirks from One For All, including Fa Jin and Danger Sense. This battle forces him to combine these abilities in ways he hasn’t before, proving his growth. His ability to counter Nagant’s precision while saving the former villain Overhaul demonstrates his growing tactical intelligence and unwavering morality. When Deku finally reaches Nagant and extends his hand to her, the way her expression changes, showing the first signs of doubt and regret, adds to the emotional weight of the fight.

8. Bakugou vs. Shigaraki (Final War Arc)

The battle between Bakugo and Shigaraki in My Hero Academia’s Final War Arc is one of the most gripping and high-stakes fights in the series, showcasing Bakugo’s evolution as both a fighter and a hero. Unlike previous battles, this fight is not just about power, it’s about Bakugo’s determination to stand against an unstoppable force, even when the odds are overwhelmingly against him. Now wielding his refined Cluster technique, Bakugo pushes himself to inhuman limits, moving at speeds rivaling One For All and strategically countering Shigaraki’s decay-infused attacks.

The battle is explosive and chaotic, with Bakugo using his mobility and rapid-fire explosions to keep Shigaraki from advancing on Deku and the other heroes. However, despite his newfound power, Shigaraki is simply too strong, his modified body and enhanced regeneration making him nearly unkillable. The moment Bakugo begins to surpass his own physical limits, the fight reaches a heart-wrenching climax—Shigaraki lands a devastating blow, critically injuring Bakugo in a moment that leaves fans stunned. More than just a fight, this battle is a defining moment for Bakugo, proving that he has truly embraced the essence of heroism—fighting, not for recognition or pride, but to protect the people he cares about, no matter the cost.

7. Lemillion vs. Overhaul (Shie Hassaikai Arc)

The battle between Lemillion and Overhaul is one of the most heartbreaking and heroic moments in My Hero Academia. Unlike many fights in the series that are about power, this battle is a testament to willpower, sacrifice, and the essence of being a true hero. When Overhaul threatens Eri, Mirio charges in alone, using his Permeation Quirk to dodge attacks with perfect precision, weaving through the battlefield like a ghost.

The real emotional weight of the fight comes when Overhaul steals Mirio’s Quirk, stripping him of his greatest weapon. Despite this devastating loss, Mirio keeps fighting with nothing but his own skill and determination, proving that being a hero isn’t about having a Quirk. It’s about never giving up, no matter the odds. Even Quirkless, he protects Eri with his life, embodying the spirit of what a true hero should be.

6. Shouto vs. Dabi (Final War Arc)

This battle embodies the deep fractures within the Todoroki family. Unlike other fights driven by ambition or heroism, this battle is rooted in trauma, revenge, and redemption. Dabi, once a hopeful child seeking his father’s approval, has become a symbol of resentment and destruction, using his pain to justify his pursuit of vengeance. His goal is not just to defeat Shouto but to completely dismantle Endeavor’s legacy, exposing his abuse to the world and proving that hero society worships false idols. In contrast, Shoto represents resilience and growth, showing that he refuses to let their father’s mistakes define him.

Dabi’s reckless blue flames threaten to consume him, while Shouto counters with his new technique, Phosphor. Their battle is more than just a clash of power; it’s a tragic confrontation between two brothers who were shaped by the same pain but chose drastically different paths. His breakdown is one of the most tragic moments in the series, as it becomes clear that not everyone can be redeemed.

5. Mirko vs. the High End Nomus (Paranormal Liberation War Arc)

The battle between Mirko and the High-End Nomus is one of My Hero Academia’s most exhilarating displays of raw power and sheer determination. Unlike other heroes who rely on strategy or flashy Quirks, No. 5 Pro Hero Mirko is a pure powerhouse, using her immense physical strength, agility, and reflexes to take on multiple High-End Nomus alone. These Nomus, which possess enhanced regeneration and advanced intelligence, prove to be some of the most formidable opponents in the series, but Mirko refuses to back down.

Even as she suffers gruesome injuries—losing an arm and sustaining deep wounds—she continues fighting, embodying the purest form of heroism: pushing forward no matter the cost. Her battle highlights her unyielding spirit, proving that she is not just a background hero but a true symbol of resilience and strength. This battle not only cements her as one of the most fearsome Pro Heroes but also sets the tone for the intensity of the Paranormal Liberation War.

4. Endeavour vs. Hood (Pro Hero Arc)

The battle between Endeavor and the High-End Nomu, Hood, is a defining moment in My Hero Academia, marking his true rise as the No. 1 Pro Hero after All Might’s retirement. This fight isn’t just about victory, it’s about proving he is worthy. Endeavor has spent his career chasing after All Might’s legacy, and now, with all eyes on him, he faces a nearly indestructible opponent that forces him beyond his limits. The High-End Nomu is unlike anything he’s fought before, boasting incredible regeneration, intelligence, and overwhelming strength.

As the battle rages through the city, Endeavor suffers devastating injuries yet refuses to fall, pushing himself further than ever before. His use of the series’ iconic catchphrase, “Plus Ultra,” even as he claims to hate it, isn’t just a battle cry. It’s a declaration that he is no longer standing in All Might’s shadow. The final moments, where Endeavor stands victorious, battered but unbroken, and raises his fist in triumph, serve as one of the most powerful images in the series.

3. Bakugou vs. Deku (Provisional Hero License Exam Arc)

This fight is one of the most emotionally charged and character-defining battles of the series. Unlike their previous scuffles or the U.A. Sports Festival fight, this confrontation is deeply personal, driven by years of unspoken emotions, guilt, and rivalry. For most of his life, Bakugou believed he was destined to be the best, but Deku’s rapid improvement challenged everything he thought he knew. This fight is his way of searching for answers.

When the fight ends with Bakugou pinning Deku down, the raw emotion of the moment is clear. Bakugou, overwhelmed by frustration and guilt, finally confesses his insecurities, his belief that he failed All Might, and his struggle to accept Deku’s strength. This vulnerability is one of Bakugo’s biggest moments of character growth, showing that despite his arrogance, he deeply cares about being the best hero he can be.

2. Deku vs. Shigaraki (Final War Arc)

The battle between Deku and Shigaraki in My Hero Academia’s seventh season is one of the most intense and pivotal fights in the entire series, showcasing the culmination of their ideological and physical conflict. Now fully awakened, Shigaraki wields his evolved decay and overwhelming strength, making him near-unstoppable. Deku, understanding that conventional heroes cannot stop him, pushes One For All to its absolute limits, tapping into multiple Quirk abilities at once, including Float, Blackwhip, and Danger Sense.

The battle is relentless, taking place in the ruined cityscape as Deku fights with everything he has to keep Shigaraki away from civilians and fellow heroes. The sheer scale of destruction and the high-speed choreography make this fight feel like a true clash of titans, with each blow carrying massive consequences for the future of hero society. However, despite his overwhelming strength, Deku realizes that Shigaraki is no longer just himself—All For One’s influence is growing within him, turning this battle into a struggle not just against a villain but against a force that could erase the very essence of heroism itself. This fight is not just about winning, it’s about survival and the future of their intertwined fates.

1. All Might vs. All For One (Hideout Raid Arc)

As the showdown between the Symbol of Peace and the Ultimate Villain, the fight not only marks the end of an era but also sets the stage for the new generation of heroes. This fight is All Might’s last stand, the moment when the world watches as its greatest hero pushes himself beyond his limits one last time. With his strength already depleted from years of injuries, All Might is fighting at a fraction of his full power.

Yet, despite his weakened state, he refuses to back down, knowing that if he falls here, society’s faith in heroes will collapse. His victory is symbolic, a final reassurance to the people that he will always be their hero, even when his powers are gone. The fight ends with All Might pointing at the camera, iconically declaring “You’re next!”. While the public believes he is addressing the remaining villains, Deku knows the truth; the message is meant for him. It is a declaration that All Might’s time as a hero has come to an end, and Deku is now the next symbol of peace.