New My Hero Academia Cliffhanger is Changing Stain’s Reputation

My Hero Academia is making some changes to how Hero Killer Stain is going to be perceived with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is continuing through its Final Act, and that means that the new status quo and the grander path for this finale is steadily starting to take shape. Some of the questions fans have had concern All Might’s role in the grand finale (questions that All Might himself has had as well), and that’s starting to become clear with the newest chapter of the series that sees him confronting his choices.

Just how Izuku Midoriya had been feeling the burdens of One For All and was being crushed under his new responsibility, All Might’s starting to feel the weight of his own choices as well. Seeing Izuku go through so much pain on behalf of One For All, and knowing his own role in this, has made him question himself but he gets a pep talk from a surprising source. Hero Killer Stain returns to the series to have his first confrontation with the hero his idolized, and with it, leaves on a cliffhanger that seems like the first step in changing perception of the villain going forward.

Chapter 326 of the series brings back a much different Hero Killer Stain than we had been introduced to before. Well, that’s not exactly the case as now the perspective of the entire series has changed. Now that the hero system has been demolished by Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, his crimes within that former world are in a much different light. The public now has a different idea of true heroism, and there’s no better example of the past confronting this new present than All Might and Stain.

Stain’s violent zealotry led him to kill heroes who didn’t fit his ideal, but as he explains to All Might, his ideal was the kind of heroism that All Might used to strive for. Pushing ahead not for fame or glory, but instead inspiring others through that work was what Stain was trying to uphold. He even passes on some information to All Might that will surely help the heroes in the future. It’s just now that the hero system as it was known has cracked, Stain isn’t such a wild card.

The heroes he hated have all started to quit or fall to the wayside, so in a way he's getting his ideal world as well from all of this as a result.