My Hero Academia Manga Announces Sudden Break Due to Creator's Health

It looks like My Hero Academia is changing its schedule. If you did not know, the series is working through its final act, and creator Kohei Horikoshi still has plenty to do with Izuku before the story wraps. However, it seems the artist has pushed himself too hard, and My Hero Academia has announced it will be on a last-minute break this week because of their health.

The update was shared recently through Shueisha as Horikoshi's team confirmed the manga is taking a short break. "To all our readers, thank you for your support. Our author is sick. It happened too recently to change the latest table of contents. My Hero Academia will continue... on December 26th," the notice reads.

The Next Year of My Hero Academia

Obviously, fans are sending Horikoshi their best wishes, and this last-minute break will give him extra time to recover amidst the holidays. After all, the next issue of Shonen Jump goes live stateside this Sunday. Hanukkah kicks off that Monday, and then Christmas will go down the following Sunday. Hopefully, Horikoshi can use his extra week off to relax. My Hero Academia will be back on December 26th in Japan, and its first issue of 2023 will drop on January 2nd.

Clearly, My Hero Academia fans are eager to catch up on the manga, and there is a lot to keep tabs on. The series' most recent issue dropped bombshells with Toga as the girl is a full-on villain now. In a brilliant show of strategy, Toga has turned the tides of war once more towards All For One. Her decision has molded a new battlefield filled with wild villains, and a surprising combination of heroes have come together to take Toga down.

Are you keeping up with My Hero Academia? How do you think its final act is going so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.