My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Shoto's Newest Season 6 Look

My Hero Academia is gearing up for the final slate of its episodes for Season 6 over the next few weeks, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Shoto Todoroki's newest look before the final arc of the season! The sixth season of the series really put Shoto and the rest of the Todoroki family through the ringer as Dabi revealed to the world that he was actually the long thought dead member of their family, Toya, during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. Now there are even more intense things coming their way in the final episodes of the season.

Shoto, Endeavor and the rest of the Todoroki Family are banding together to somehow figure out their major Dabi problem, and that's going to be one of the major threads the series will follow through the final episodes of the season and beyond. This all kicked off with an emotional reunion in the hospital for their family, and artist @nnnya.77 on Instagram has brought Shoto's injured look to life with some pitch perfect cosplay! Check it out below:

What is Next for Shoto in My Hero Academia Season 6?

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime's story with the newest episode of the series, and it means that things will be more intense than ever before as the heroes are continuing to work their way through the chaos of everything that happened in their big war. The Todoroki Family is going through tons of emotional turmoil, and things will only get worse for them as Dabi is now preparing to make his finally play for Endeavor for whatever his grand final plan will actually be for his former family.

This will all kick off with the final episodes of the sixth season, and now it's just a matter of seeing how the rest of the heroes deal with the fallout. But Tomura Shigaraki and All For One are also huge pillars of what's to come, and Shoto will have to balance quite a lot of all of that while making sure to deal with both his father and brother at the same time.

What are you hoping to see from Shoto and the rest of the Todoroki Family in My Hero Academia's anime future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!