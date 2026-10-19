My Hero Academia Spinoff Gets New Streaming Home With Major Update

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia remains one of the most successful anime and manga franchises of all time. While the main story is long over, fans always have something new to look forward to. One of the most anticipated updates is the third season of the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The anime is based on a manga of the same name written by Hideyuki and illustrated by Court Betten. It serves as the official prequel spin-off to the main story, centering around new characters. The story takes place five years before Izuku Midoriya acquired his quirk and enrolled in U.A. High.

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The spin-off has released two seasons so far, and while fans await updates on Season 3, Netflix finally began streaming the series. Both seasons of the anime landed on the platform on October 16th, 2026 across regions in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. While the main story’s seasons, movies, and the spin-off were already available in a few regions of Asia, Netflix is expanding the audience by bringing it into the West. Vigilantes is the latest MHA addition to the platform. However, the anime is currently available in Japanese audio with English subtitles on Netflix, while Crunchyroll has long been streaming the dubbed episodes.

Is My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Considered a Canon Story?

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Although it’s a spin-off written by someone other than Horikoshi, Vigilantes is still considered canon. Horikoshi actively supervised the spin-off, reviewed its storyboards, and provided input on the plotlines. Not only that, but Koichi Haimawari, the protagonist of the spin-off, also made an appearance in the final stretch of the main story. His cameo basically confirmed that he exists within the same world as Deku and the others. The spin-off also includes major characters from the main story, including Aizawa, Midnight, All For One, and more. Apart from introducing original characters, the spin-off also gave more depth to Aizawa with his new backstory. All For One continues to scheme from within the shadows before the brutal fight against All Might, where both sides sustained long-lasting effects.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Delays Season 3 Announcement Despite Its Popularity

Image courtesy of Bones Film

While the spin-off isn’t nearly as big a hit as the main story, it still has enough popularity to get a third season. However, even though the second season ended in March this year, there haven’t been any updates regarding Season 3. The animation studio has stayed silent on the anime’s future even though more than half of the manga hasn’t been adapted yet. However, there’s still a possibility that Studio Bones will return with this fan-favorite series before long.

The second season finale ended after a two-year time skip, with Koichi referencing his life as the Crawler is nearing its end, confirming that the story will take a major turn in Season 3. With the animation studio being occupied by multiple projects, including the new anime short My Hero Academia: I Am a Hero Too, the delay isn’t that shocking. The anime still needs two more seasons to wrap up the story, and we might get an update during this year’s Jump Festa if we’re lucky. Since My Hero Academia is already taking the stage during the convention, there is a possibility that Vigilantes will shed light on its future as well.

Are you going to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes now that it’s streaming with Netflix? Let us know in the comments!