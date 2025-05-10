My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Preview Teases More of Its Deadly New Anti-Hero

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has kicked off its first real arc with a deadly new anti-hero making their debut, and the first look at the next episode is teasing a bloody encounter ahead for Koichi Haimawari and the others. The new anime series has been exploring a darker side of the hero world since in the main My Hero Academia, and with it has showcased pieces of Japan that the heroes were not as able to help out with years before Izuku Midoriya and the others enrolled in U.A. Academy. It’s come with its fair share of cool cameos from that main series too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Koichi and the others now taking up vigilante work within their neighborhood because the heroes haven’t been readily available, Koichi has found himself at the receiving end of some dangerous work as things are quickly evolving in a much more aggressive direction. This seems to have gone to a whole new level as while Knuckleduster was only knocking out these villains so they could be caught, a new vigilante has entered the fray after outright murdering one of these villains.

TOHO Animation

How to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 6

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 6 is titled “Crossing Lines” and will be making its debut on Monday, May 12th in Japan and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories when it hits. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Stendhal saved Koichi and sympathized with his aspirations. However, he had a twisted belief that he would kill people he considered evil, calling it ‘judgment.” Due to Hachisuka’s plot, Stendhal’s next target is Soga and the other three. Soga tries to fight alone to protect his friends, but…”

The preview for the new episode (which you can see in the video above) teases more of this mysterious new vigilante, Stendhal, who briefly appeared in the latest episode. This fighter used a sword to kill a villain right in front of Koichi, and there are some tragic layers to this as fans know this runaway villain was a drug user who had grown too hooked on the Trigger drug that Kuin Hachisuka was all too happy to dole out. But now that the villain has been killed, this vigilante might be posing a bigger problem.

TOHO Animation

What’s Next for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

When the idea of vigilante heroes was first introduced during My Hero Academia, it was through a much darker and more villainous lens. Hero Killer Stain had started to kill heroes because he felt like he was taking matters into his own hands, and thus ended up becoming a villain due to his obtuse nature of his vision of heroism itself. It’s why there was already a dark cloud hanging over the term with the debut of this new anime series, and it’s vigilantes like this one that take things even further in that violent direction.

Stendhal seems to be a prototype version of Hero Killer Stain, and given that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes place years before the events of the main series, we could be seeing the formation of that mentality here. It’s yet to be fully confirmed if the two share some kind of connection, but given that we’ve also seen Ingenium making a return in this series too, it could make for a rather tragic look into the future the more we see this vigilante assassin in motion. But Koichi’s going to need to tread lightly for what’s to come.