My Hero Academia: You're Next to Get Special Manga Release

My Hero Academia: You're Next is gearing up to hit theaters across Japan later this Summer, and fans who get to see the new movie will also be able to nab a special manga to go along with it! While My Hero Academia's manga is gearing up to end this Summer, and Season 7 of the TV anime readying to kick off the second half of its episodes, My Hero Academia is also ready to hit theaters with the fourth major film in the franchise. This new story explores the time in between Seasons 6 and 7, and will offer a dark new version of All Might as the main villain behind it all.

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be hitting theaters in Japan this August, and has announced that fans in attendance will have the chance to nab the special "My Hero Academia Vol. Next" manga release. Limited to 1.5 million copies, this special manga extra will feature new illustrations from series creator Kohei Horikoshi, special interviews with the creator, the cast, staff, and more extras within. You can check out the cover art for the special My Hero Academia: You're Next manga below.

What Is My Hero Academia: You're Next?

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, and Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini. Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You're Next as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

My Hero Academia's manga will be ending later this August, but you can find the final chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. The seven seasons of the My Hero Academia TV anime are now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu as well if you wanted to get up to date with it all.