Naruto Shadow Rising Drops New Tease for Original Creator’s Manga Return

Naruto‘s original creator Masashi Kishimoto is returning to the franchise for a new manga to help expand its timeline, and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has dropped a new tease for the creator’s big return. Naruto is now in the midst of a massive new endeavor with the intent of releasing new manga, TV anime, video game projects and more over the next few years. But the biggest new release coming down the pipeline is a return to the story from Kishimoto himself with a new piece of Naruto’s life.

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Naruto Shadow Rising was shockingly announced to be in the works earlier this Fall during a worldwide streaming panel at New York Comic Con 2026. Revealed to be a new manga from Masashi Kishimoto himself, not much in the way of concrete information has been confirmed as of this time. But one of the latest issues of Shonen Jump (as spotted by @Shinuki1992 on X) has given fans a new tease about Naruto‘s new manga return.

What Is Naruto Shadow Rising?

Naruto: Shadow Rising teaser in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #50 of 2026:



"Holding up his Hokage hat, Naruto and Sasuke clashes in a fierce battle!!!"



More information about the story will be revealed on Jump Festa 2027 in December 19! pic.twitter.com/TksI4AY2PE — Shinuki no Reborn (@Shinuki1992) November 5, 2026

Naruto Shadow Rising features Kishimoto returning with a new manga story, but it’s yet to be revealed what kind of shape this new story will take. It could be a single one-shot story focusing on a time Naruto and Sasuke fought before Naruto became the Hokage (something that was not shown during the events of the main series), or it could be a miniseries with multiple chapters set to release much like other sequels of its kind like Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. But there are still many other questions surrounding this return that just keep popping up.

Naruto Shadow Rising seems to take place after the original series, but before the events of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel. It’s kind of like Dragon Ball Super’s situation where it can’t do too much without interfering with the canon of its future events seen in the sequel, but that franchise has gone on for so long that it’s basically become its own timeline. That could be the case with this manga return, or it could end after a single chapter. We’ll find out soon enough when it takes the stage during Jump Festa 2027 later this year.

What Does This Mean for Naruto‘s Future?

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Naruto is one of the many franchises that Shueisha will be showcasing during Jump Festa 2027 over the December 19-20 weekend, and it’s been confirmed that fans will get their next major update about Naruto Shadow Rising at the time as well. This will likely help to alleviate some of the questions fans have about it all such as potential release format and schedule, length of its story and more. Either way, it’s a big deal as Kishimoto readies for a full comeback to manga after all this time.

Naruto also has many other new projects now in the works for the near future such as a new crossover anime revival together with a Shonen Jump classic, Naruto x Ninku, a new trading card game hitting shelves, a new mobile game title readying for its launch, and even a new live-action feature film heading into production next year. But what are you most excited to see coming from Naruto next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – @Shinuki1992 on X