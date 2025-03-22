Netflix Teases New Sci-Fi Anime by the One Piece Director in Latest Promo

Play video

Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi anime by WIT Studio is all set for its highly-anticipated release on April 10th, 2025. AnimeJapan 2025, one of the biggest annual anime events shares new updates about Moonrise. A lot of the major anime studios and producers set the stage in the two-day event to unveil the latest news about their upcoming series. Quite a lot of Netflix series shared new promos, including Moonrise. Attack on Titan Season 2 and 3 director Masashi Koizuka directed this anime on top of working on the One Piece remake which was announced in Jump Festa 2024.

Moonrise was supposed to be released in 2024 but was delayed due to production issues. It’s an original series written by Tou Ubukata, also known for his work on Tenchi Meisatsu and as a series composition/scriptwriter for Fafner in the Azure and Psycho-Pass. Moonrise shares a new trailer unveiling the theme song “Daijobu” by AiNA THE END. She also performed the first ending theme of The Apothecary Diaries and theme songs for Mononoke movies. Additionally, the anime also unveils a new key visual featuring the protagonist Jacob Shadow, and his friend Phil Ashe.

What Is the Plot of Moonrise?

Since it’s an original anime, not much is known about the plot so far. Moonrise is set in a not-so-distant future where humanity has established a loosely organized world government managed by an international AI network called Sapientia. The network promotes a “Moon Development Project” that sends pollutants and criminals to the moon where they are forced to live in poverty. The protagonist, Jacob Shadow is entangled in a terrorist bombing and loses everything he holds dear. His family is taken by the rebel army on the moon, who plan to liberate them from the Earth.

He decides to take revenge and enlists in Earth’s military as a scout assigned to the Moon. However, as the story continues, Jack comes face-to-face with an unexpected figure leading the resistance, forcing him to question everything he believed. Chiaki Koboyashiki, the voice behind Hell Paradise’s Gabimaru and Mashle’s Mash will be voicing Jacob. Additionally, Yūto Uemura, the voice actor of Atsushi Nakajima from Bungo Stray Dogs and Thorfinn from Vinland Saga will be the voice behind Phil. The rest of the cast and crew have yet to be announced.