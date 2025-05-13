One of the Biggest Live-Action Anime Movies Is Coming to Netflix

Play video

One of the biggest live-action anime adaptations is coming to Netflix later this Summer as the streaming service has set a release date for the new Cells at Work! live-action movie. Netflix has quickly become one of the more notable streaming platforms for anime as not only have they increased the amount of licenses of new shows hitting Japan, but they are also helping to distribute original projects as well. But there’s also one major way that Netflix has been expanding their anime offerings, and it’s been through the number of live-action anime adaptations that they have been streaming in the last few years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has been offering a fairly great amount of live-action anime adaptations with not only new series like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender, but have also licensed some of the biggest hits to hit theaters in Japan. That’s the case for Cells at Work! as not only did the live-action movie hit major box office milestones through its original run in Japan last year, but it’s now coming to Netflix on June 13th. You can check out the trailer for the live-action Cells at Work! movie in the video above, and new poster below.

Netflix

What Is Cells at Work?

Originally premiering across theaters in Japan last December, Cells at Work! is inspired by Akane Shimizu’s original manga series of the same name. Directed by Hideki Takeuchi for Warner Bros. Pictures, and a script by Yuichi Tokunaga, Cells at Work! is a wild look inside of a human body’s functions. Think like how Osmosis Jones showcased a white blood cell fighting off a virus, and that’s basically the same idea here but taken to a more action focused degree. The original anime is one of the biggest franchises in Japan, and the film really took over theaters when it hit.

As for what to expect from the film itself, Netflix teases it as such, “High school student Niko lives with her father, Shigeru. Because of Niko’s diligent nature and her healthy lifestyle, the cells inside her body are always working joyfully. Meanwhile, inside Shigeru’s body, the cells are always complaining, exhausted from the brutal working environment, as he leads an irregular and unhealthy life. On the outside they may look like a happy father and daughter, but on the inside their bodily environments couldn’t be more different. As their lively days go on, pathogens start to sneak up on their bodies… The most epic battle in the history of human cells, with the future of Niko and Shigeru at stake, is about to begin!”

Netflix

What Live-Action Anime Are Streaming With Netflix?

Netflix has quite a few live-action anime adaptations that you can check out ahead of Cells at Work‘s debut with the streaming service this June. These include a few of the Rurouni Kenshin films, Golden Kamuy, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Fullmetal Alchemist, Death Note, City Hunter, and many more. There are also tons of live-action series with the likes of One Piece, Alice in Borderland, Yu Yu Hakusho, Cowboy Bebop and more with many of them having new seasons currently in production.

Netflix is going even further with American inspired adaptations of these live-action shows. Kakegurui not only is streaming its own anime and live-action series with the service, but a new version of the franchise titled BET will be hitting the streaming service in just a couple of more days. It just goes to show how big these adaptations have become with the streaming service.