Ninja Kamui Episode 2 Promo Released: Watch

Ninja Kamui made its premiere with Adult Swim to show off the kinds of intense action fans could expect from this new series, and now Adult Swim has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 2! Ninja Kamui is the newest original anime effort produced by Adult Swim, and introduced fans to a brutal futuristic world full of chaotic ninja action. The first episode had tons of big fights on its own, and thus fans are curious to see what could be coming next in the next episode properly following up on the set up from the premiere.

Ninja Kamui kicked off its journey by introducing fans to a former ninja who had been hiding out from a mysterious organization, and after the death of his family, this ninja is now on a warpath to take out all that came after him. This begins with the torture of one of the attackers involved in that assassination, and the promo for Ninja Kamui's next episode teases it will be just as brutal as you'd expect. Check out the promo for Ninja Kamui Episode 2 below as spotted by Swimpedia.

Ninja Kamui: Where to Watch

Ninja Kamui Episode 2 will be premiering on Adult Swim's Toonami block on Saturday, February 17th at midnight ET/PT with broadcasts for both the English dubbed and Japanese dubbed audio planned throughout the evening. If you miss the initial premiere, you can find the episode (along with the first episode) streaming with Max. As for the story itself, Adult Swim what to expect from Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

