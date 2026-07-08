Nirvana Just Gave One New Crunchyroll 2027 Anime a Major Boost

Crunchyroll has a lot of cool anime now in the works for 2026 and beyond, and one new series coming in 2027 has just gotten a huge boost with a surprising theme song from Nirvana. Crunchyroll took the stage during Anime Expo 2026 this past weekend to reveal many of the new projects that are coming to their streaming service in the near future, and that includes some major anime adaptations that manga fans have been asking to see in action for quite a long time. That’s especially true for one surprise romance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sumiko Arai’s The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All has been a quiet hit with fans ever since it made its debut back in 2022, and now there’s a whole new audience that will be able to check out the new anime series when it hits in 2027. The first look at the new production was revealed as one of the many franchises that had something to showcase over the Anime Expo 2026 weekend with Crunchyroll, and it’s even going to feature Nirvana’s “Breed” as its opening theme. Check out the first look below.

The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All Anime Announced for January 2027

Play video

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All will be making its debut next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but no concrete release date has been announced as of this time. Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes for fans outside of Japan when it hits, and it will feature Nirvana’s “Breed” as its official opening theme. Dave Grohl himself even appeared in a special interview video that saw him share his excitement for the series’ soundtrack, and even noted how late singer Kurt Cobain would have loved the manga.

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All will be directed by Masashi Ishihama for CloverWorks (the studio behind hits like My Dress-Up Darling and Spy x Family). Rino Yamazaki will be handling the composition for the series, and Kanna Hirayama will be handling the character designs. The first additions to the anime’s voice cast have been revealed as well with Akari Kito and Mariya Ise joining the series as the main duo at the center of it all, Aya Osawa and Mitsuki Koga.

Why You Should Be Interested in The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All

Courtesy of Aniplex / Crunchyroll

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn’t a Guy at All has been a hit with manga fans, and won a number of awards through its run so far. But it’s likely that this anime is about to get a lot more eyes on it than ever before. It’s a romance that starts under different kinds of circumstances, and has even been dubbed as “Green Yuri” among fans due to its bright green aesthetic and central romance at the center of it it. Aya is a young girl interested in rock, and she starts crushing on (who she believes to be) a boy who works at the music shop she goes to.

She loves his taste in music, and his completely covered from head to toe black look makes him all the more intriguing to her. But it’s soon revealed that this person is actually her classmate Mitsuki, and the two spark a whole new kind of relationship moving forward. It’s love, rock, and grunge all together, and it’s no mystery why it’s teasing a cool soundtrack to back it all up.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!