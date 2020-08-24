One Piece Cosplay Strikes with Cool Fem Spin on Zoro

✖

One Piece's current Straw Hat crew line up is huge compared to when Luffy first sailed on the seas, but Luffy's journey would not have started off on such a strong foot without the addition of Roronoa Zoro to his crew. As he aims to become the strongest swordsman in the world, Zoro has made a huge impact on the series as a whole. Now one artist has reminded fans just how striking Zoro could be with some excellent cosplay! Zoro continues to surprise with each new arc of the series, and it can be difficult to predict what series creator Eiichiro Oda will have him do next.

This has especially been the case for the currently ongoing Wano Country arc. After missing from the series for quite some time during the events of the Whole Cake Island arc, Zoro returned to the series with a vengeance as the Wano Country provided a great backdrop to focus on him as he finds out more about the origin of one of his swords. It's been even better seeing him in the anime again as the staff behind the series has been showing him a ton of love with his action scenes thus far.

You can feel that same amount of love from artist @vamplettes (who you can find more work from on Twitter and more social media here) with a great fem take on Zoro's post-timeskip look that makes sure to highlight how cool Zoro can be through cosplay. Zoro might never have a chance to look like this in the official series, but at least cosplay is a fun window into what might be! Check out the striking cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Collette (@vamplettes) on Jul 21, 2020 at 4:13pm PDT

As One Piece prepares for its own live-action take on Netflix, it's going to have quite a lot to stack up to thanks to years upon years of great cosplay like this bringing characters like Zoro to life in fun new ways. A full cast has yet to be announced for this new series just yet, but Zoro will be one of the characters fans want to see brought to life with someone special.

What are some of your favorite Roronoa Zoro moments in One Piece? Where does he rank among your favorite Straw Hat crew members? What are you hoping to see from the swordsman before the Wano Country arc comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

