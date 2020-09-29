One Piece Sets Up Franky's First Wano Fight

✖

One Piece has set the stage for Franky's first big fight in the war for Wano Country, and the newest chapter has found him an interesting opponent. After spending the latest string of chapters bringing all of the allies and foes to collide at one single place in Onigashima, the war for Wano has officially begun. With the Straw Hats finally all reuniting in one place, the newest chapter of the series is beginning to splinter them all off into their respective fights much like previous major clashes in the manga's past.

Chapter 991 of the series does the same for Franky as now that the war has begun, he has found himself the target of Kaido's Numbers, giants who drunkenly tore their way through the war in a previous chapter. But this number, Haccha, seems much stronger than his unnamed counterparts as they take on Franky.

As the chaos of the war begins to split the Straw Hats up into their respective battles, Haccha, a giant much larger than the rest of the numbers arrives and begins to throw around one of his defeated allies. But when Haccha gets a sight of Franky's full robot form, he's instantly curious and distracted from the rest of the action.

Noticing this, Jimbei tells Franky to run out of the dome because if Hacca begins to fight inside, he's going to be a great danger to the Wano samurai due to his size and power. Franky then begins to run at full speed with Haccha giving chase, so now he's set up for his first big battle alone in the official war for Wano Country. But this is only one of Franky's big moments already.

Upon reuniting with the other Straw Hats, Franky made a pretty big enemy out of Big Mom thanks to directly challenging her. This kind of lingering plot thread is definitely going to be revisited at a different point of the series, so there's a good chance Franky will find himself facing off against Big Mom -- which is funny considering he didn't meet her during the Whole Cake Island arc.

Are you curious to see how Franky's first real fight in Wano's war will turn out? Did you expect this giant opponent to be Franky's first foe for the war? Where do you think Franky will end up throughout the battle?