One Piece: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Missing Out on Season 2 Role

One Piece’s second season has arrived on Netflix, with critics and fans alike agreeing that the live-action adaptation does its source material proud. Covering quite a few different locales in the Grand Line, one of the biggest islands in the eight episodes was that of Drum, introducing the Straw Hats to one of their most adorable crewmates. Tony Tony Chopper was joined by the intelligent and belligerent doctor known as Kureha, who many fans were hoping to see portrayed by One Piece fan Jamie Lee Curtis. In a recent interview, the Halloween star discussed missing the role and the actress who took on the role.

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In a recent interview on the red carpet, Curtis addressed her friend, Katey Segal, taking on the role of Kureha, praising the actress for her performance, “First of all, Katey Segal is a dear friend of mine, and she smashes it. And that’s her stomach. Whereas if it had been mine, it would have been a prosthetic. I’m telling you now, I could not.” Jamie then reinforced her love for One Piece, which has been no secret in the past.

“I’m a legit fan, like a serious OG fan, with the American dubs back in the day. And the only reason I didn’t get to do it was because it was in South Africa and I was shooting something else, and I couldn’t go to South Africa. If it had been Los Angeles or any place nearer, I would have absolutely been able to be in it. But I’m so thrilled Katey did it, and it is fantastic. It is just the greatest adaptation of an anime and a manga into live-action.

Will Jamie Lee Curtis Eventually Sail Into The Grand Line?

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Recasting Kureha seems unlikely at this point, especially considering she plays little role in the near future of One Piece’s live-action adaptation, should it continue to stick to the source material. While there are some characters that Curtis might be perfect for in the live-action series, it might be some time before we see her enter the Grand Line, if ever. Season three is already beginning its production, bringing the Straw Hat Pirates into the desert locale known as Alabasta, and as of yet, the actress has not been confirmed to join the show. Never say never One Piece fans, as wilder things have happened in relation to this popular Netflix series.

As for when we can expect One Piece season three to arrive, fans should prepare to wait for some time to see the live-action Straw Hats return to the small screen. Without a doubt, the third season won’t arrive this year, and considering the gap between seasons one and two was almost three years, expecting the Grand Line to return to Netflix in 2027 might be a bridge too far. Luckily, the cast has stated in interviews that they are hoping for a quick turnaround between Drum Island and the Going Merry’s arrival at Alabasta.

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Via ScreenRant