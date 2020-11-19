One Piece Fans Are Stunned By How Far Luffy Has Come Over the Years

Monkey D Luffy has come a long way since he first burst forth from a barrel and was introduced as a young swashbuckler attempting to become the next "King of the Pirates" and fans have marveled at just how far the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates has come over the decades of story produced by mangaka Eiichiro Oda. Currently, in the Wano Arc, Monkey has reached new heights of power as both he and his crew are attempting to take down the Beast Pirates led by Kaido in order to free the besieged citizens of the isolated nation.

What do you think of Monkey's progression over the decades within the Shonen series of One Piece? Do you think he'll achieve his goal of becoming the King of the Pirates when the series ends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!