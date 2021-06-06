One Piece Cliffhanger Promises Dream Luffy Team Up

✖

One Piece is promising a dream Monkey D. Luffy, Trafalgar Law, and Eustass Kid dream tag team with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! After spending the last few months exploring Oden Kozuki's story through an extended flashback arc highlighting Wano's past, the newest episode of the series officially brought the anime back to the present day. Unfortunately for the Akazaya Nine and their allies, the present day was not left in a great situation as Orochi seemed to get a major victory after he bombed all of the ports and bridges around the country.

The previous cliffhanger in the anime saw Luffy and the many allied rebel forces prepare for the ultimate raid on Onigashima, and the newest episode picked up from that by showing the immediate aftermath of Orochi's bombings. While Kin'emon thought everyone was dead, it turns out that they're okay. In fact, they're better than okay as the end of the episode promised a huge dream team to come.

12 years, 579 episodes in the making 2009-2021 Episode 398-Episode 977#OnePiece #OnePiece977 pic.twitter.com/E3VTqGEgsW — Triple And - Otaku (@RealTripleAnd) June 6, 2021

Episode 977 of the series is mainly focused on the major infighting of the Akazaya Nine as Orochi's teases of a traitor amongst them turned out to be true. Kanjuro had been feeding Orochi information about their plans, and Luffy and the others seemed to be caught up in this. When things were looking grim and the Akazaya Nine was facing down the Beasts Pirates' fleet alone, it turns out that Luffy and the Straw Hats had survived!

Saving them at the last moment, it was soon revealed that Kid and Law's crews and ships had survived the bombings as well. Each of them has a bone to pick with the Beasts Pirates, and while the three of them did not plan to work together, it seems that by the end of the episode we'll be seeing them fight alongside one another once more. The last time we got a tease of a Worst Generation team up like this was 12 long years ago, so this next episode is definitely one fans won't want to miss.

What did you think of this newest One Piece cliffhanger? Are you excited to see how Luffy, Kid, and Law will fight alongside one another? Do you think they will be able to even work with one another? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!