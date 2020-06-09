One Piece Finds Comedic Relief in Sanji's Wano Paradise

✖

One Piece may be kicking off the big war for Wano with the latest chapter of the series, but Sanji gave fans some comedic relief when he stumbled on his surprise paradise. While Luffy, Zoro, and Kid are making their way through the big party on Onigashima, Kin'emon has been leading a second faction of the rebel forces through another path around the island in order to pop up with a pincer move and take Kaido and his forces by surprise. But making their way through this back path, Sanji notices something he loves immediately.

When Kin'emon and the others stumble on a new expansion not seen in the old plans for the island that he had not seen earlier, there was a large bridge leading into a newly built pleasure hall. Hilariously, Sanji's body begins to move on its own and he breaks away from the pack to enter the pleasure hall.

Kin'emon begins to worry how crossing the bridge with all of his forces (even if they are disguised) will look unnatural, but he doesn't get a lot of time to worry as Sanji looks as if he's been sucked right into the entrance of the pleasure hall, which is operated by the Tobi Roppo member Black Maria. Nami, Carrot, and Shinobu decide to break off into the building after him but soon they see Sanji re-emerge from the hall.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Sanji's face is completely blank, and he's gloomy because he realizes that there are no women currently in the pleasure hall. But this also gives Kin'emon and the others the clue they needed to just rush through the unexpectedly new area as if there are no women in the hall, then there would not be any men guarding it either.

As it turns out, all of the ruckus Luffy, Zoro, and Kid have gotten into on their side of the island have essentially emptied the pleasure hall as they have honed in on these targets. So while this was definitely a comedic Sanji moment, he ends up doing some much needed reconnaissance for the mission ahead.

What did you think of this hilarious moment? Do you think Sanji will come across Black Maria in a later chapter? How do you think he will react to seeing such a maiden? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.