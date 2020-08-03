One Piece's New Opening Teases Zoro and Sanji Reunion

✖

One Piece's newest episode kicked off with a brand new opening theme for the anime series, and it's jam packed with a ton of Easter Eggs teasing what's to come in the future of the Wano Country arc. One of these major teases is a final battle featuring all of the Straw Hats against Kaido's forces, and it's here that we get a tease for Zoro and Sanji's fateful reunion after all this time. Zoro had gone with Robin, Franky, and Usopp to Wano ahead of Sanji and the others during the events of the Whole Cake Island arc, but they still have yet to meet again in the anime.

While Sanji and the other Whole Cake Island arc Straw Hats have been reunited with Robin, Franky and Usopp as they make their preparations against Kaido, Zoro has instead been off on his own at a completely different part of the country chasing after his own goals. Focused on getting his stolen Shusui back from a powerful opponent, Zoro has not had many opportunities to reunite with the others outside of Luffy.

One of the bigger reunions we are hoping to see in the anime soon is between forever rivals Zoro and Sanji, and it'll be a much more hilarious showcase this time as they are both far stronger now than when they last saw one another. If the opening theme is any indication, there's a good chance we will see the two of them fighting side by side before too long. Check out the moment in question below:

「DREAMIN' ON」の ダイス ワンピースオープニング

麦わらの一味 最強の生物 百獣のカイドウ 鬼ヶ島

One Piece Opening 23 Zoro and Sanji ! ワンピースオープニング の ダイス !! pic.twitter.com/VSVSPJ4tMx — Animation of One Piece (@OnePiece_Screen) August 2, 2020

The opening theme has a lot more spoilers to parse through in the sequence, and luckily this Zoro and Sanji reunion isn't a 1 for 1 translation of their eventual reunion in the series. It's a flashy demonstration of the final battle (which has yet to officially kick off in the manga), and thus fans still have a lot to look forward to in terms of seeing the Straw Hats all together again.

Did you catch this Zoro and Sanji shout out in One Piece's newest Wano Country arc opening? How do you feel about the newest opening compared to the first Wano opening? Where does Opening 23 rank among your favorites in the franchise overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

