Fem One-Punch Man Cosplay Puts Strong New Spin on Saitama

One-Punch Man will be getting an official live action film soon, but it is going to have to live up to great cosplay like this! As one of the most currently popular action anime and manga franchises running today, there was only a matter of time before it was picked up by Hollywood for an official live action take. But because it's so popular, fans have already been spending years wondering just how well this series would translate to real world action. Most importantly, fans have been wondering just how Saitama would make the jump to the big screen.

This has involved all sorts of great efforts over the years from fan films and cosplay of the favorite standout characters, but it's still a wonder what a film is going to do for Saitama. Saitama's now classic hero design is deceptively simple as it's both comedic due to its plainness, but that clean slate is also great when in action scenes.

Artist @helloiamkate (who you can find on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and more social media pages here) provided a cool way to interpret Saitama's look for the upcoming live-action. Instead imagining a fem version of the fan favorite hero, this cosplay gives Saitama's outfit the extra bit of flavor it needs to stand out all the more. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate 🍕 (@helloiamkate) on May 22, 2020 at 7:37pm PDT

Not only will the upcoming film need to nail the kooky character looks of the series as well as this cosplay, but it will most likely all come down to the central cast. The series is diverse in both character personality and design, but it's quite hard to imagine these characters coming to life without their bright colors or goofy sides. Thankfully, the film is most likely going to be in development for a while so there is plenty of time to figure it all out. They better act fast or cosplay like this will continue to outshine those efforts!

Who do you think would be a great actor to bring Saitamato life in the upcoming live action One-Punch Man movie? Which moments from the original manga and anime would you want to see get a live action makeover? Are you excited to see what's to come for the franchise in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

