One-Punch Man Season 3 Shows Off Its Heroes & Monsters Ahead of 2027 Return

One-Punch Man is gearing up to return for the next half of Season 3 next year, and the anime is showing off a closer look at its returning heroes and monsters ahead of its big comeback. One-Punch Man has had a rough road for the anime over the last few years. While it might be currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original debut, the anime is not seen in as good of a light as it was seen in back then. But that could change.

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One-Punch Man Season 3 was on the right path with the first half of its season last year, and proved to be such a big hit that it quickly confirmed that the anime would be returning for more of the season in 2027. As we get closer to its January 2027 launch, One-Punch Man Season 3 has dropped a new update revealing some new character posters for the first of its returning heroes and monsters roster in the coming season. You can check them out below.

When Does One-Punch Man Season 3 Come Out?

One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 is scheduled to be making its debut sometime in January 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but a more concrete release date or streaming platform has yet to be announced as of this time. The English language release of the new season has been licensed by Viz Media, and you can catch up with the second and third seasons now streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in the meantime. It’s likely that the new episodes will be streaming with those platforms as well.

Along with these newly revealed character posters it was also confirmed that Makoto Furukawa (the voice actor behind Saitama) will be performing the ending theme for the new episodes titled “Wakusei no Katasumi,” and he’s previously performed the ending themes in the anime’s second and third seasons as well. The new opening theme was previously revealed to be titled “Never Done -SUPREME POWER VS ULTIMATE FEAR-” as performed by the also returning JAM Project.

What to Know for One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2

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One-Punch Man will likely continue to divide fans with the second half of this third season because it retains much of the staff that had been seen with the divisive second and third seasons. Shinpei Nagai returns from the previous season to direct the new episodes for J.C. Staff with Tomohiro Suzuki providing the series composition, Makoto Miyazaki composing the music, and Chikashi Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa providing the character designs.

One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 continues through the massive Monster Association Saga that the first half of the season left off with, and there are some huge fights that are coming to the anime in the near future. But while the series indeed has some big moments ahead, it’s also not quite clear if the anime will make it to those events within this second half. Some of that stuff might not hit until Season 4 at the earliest, and that’s just something that’s not guaranteed. But what are you hoping to see in One-Punch Man’s return for Season 3 next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!