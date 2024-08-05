Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6 Preview Released: Watch

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has kicked off the real thrust of the 2.5D Stage Play arc in the anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s next with the preview for Episode 6. Oshi no Ko started this season with Aqua joining up with a live-action stage play adaptation of a popular manga series, and the first half of the season has seen him figuring out the inner workings of how such an adaptation works. All the while, he’s been working together with a bunch of other young actors dealing with their own inner issues.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 also reintroduced Melt Narushima to the series as one of the actors in the stage play, and he’s been working hard on his craft after the fallout from Sweet Today. It seems while the rest of the cast is dealing with their own challenges heading into the “Tokyo Blade” play, the next episode of Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be focusing on Melt’s inner workings next. You can check out the first look at what’s next with the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 17

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6 will be making its premiere on August 7th in Japan, and will be available for streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with its new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer 2024 season. Titled “Growth,” the synopsis for the episode teases what to expect from it as such, “Surrounded by the excellent cast of ‘Tokyo Blade,’ Melt was troubled by his own helplessness. Melt has been working hard, using his regrets from ‘Sweet Today’ as a springboard, but what is the secret plan that Aqua has given to him?”

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what’s going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”