Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt's New Anime Gets Celebrated With Angelic Cosplay

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new anime after over a decade since the end of the first season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the central duo's big comeback by bringing their angelic transformation forms to life! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt was one of Studio Gainax's wildest anime projects ever, and fans have been asking for more episodes since the anime ended back in 2010. Despite the anime seemingly never getting a potential continuation, Studio Trigger has actually acquired the rights to bring the franchise back with a new anime project in the near future.

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt might have been a former Studio Gainax project, but Studio Trigger will be bringing back the series with new episodes. Currently being touted as a "New Panty & Stocking" anime for now during its initial announcement, Studio Trigger's getting ready to bring the volatile duo back to screens after all this time. Thankfully they have also been brought to life in a whole new way from artists @emily.aurelia and @mahoumeggles on Instagram as they bring Panty and Stocking's angelic transformations to our world with some perfectly heavenly cosplay. Check it out:

New Panty & Stocking Anime Announced

As Studio Trigger detailed during their panel at Anime Expo 2023, the rights to the Hiroyuki Imaishi directed Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime series were left at Gainax when Imaishi and others formed the new Studio Trigger over a decade ago. Now finally getting the rights to the series back, Imaishi is directing the new Panty & Stocking anime alongside Masahiko Otsuka, SUSHIO, Hiromi Wakabayashi, and Shigeto Koyama all confirmed for staff thus far. There's no release window or date for the new anime as of this writing, however.

But while there's no release window yet, that also means there's plenty of time to go back and check out the wild original Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime series now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the original 2010 anime as such, "Panty and Stocking are obscene angels who were banished from the pearly gates for being foul-mouthed, sex-crazed, sugar-addicted bad girls! Now they spend their days hunting ghosts in the lecherous abyss between Heaven and Earth."

Are you excited to see Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt make its anime comeback? What would you want to see in the new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!