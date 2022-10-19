Pokemon Journeys Promo Hypes Start of Ash vs. Leon Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally made its way to the climax of the Masters Tournament with its newest episodes, and the next episode of the series airing overseas is hyping up the start of the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and Leon with its big promo! Ash has been working up the ranks of the World Coronation Series through this latest iteration of the anime, and was even able to take down some major regional champions as he made it to the grand finals of the Masters Tournament overall. Now he's up against his biggest opponent in the series so far, and maybe even the franchise to date.

Pokemon Journeys has been getting ready for its grand finals battle between Ash and Leon for the past few weeks, and after much waiting, it's finally time for it all to kick off in full. As one would expect, it won't be settled within a single episode either as Ash and Leon's battle is going to involve two grand finals level teams. There's a tease that things will be kicking off explosively with the promo teasing the start of their battle coming in the next episode airing overseas. Check it out below:

Are You Ready for Ash vs. Leon?

Episode 129 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Final I – Torrent," and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "The finals of the Masters Tournament finally begin. [Ash] is enthusiastic about having an official match against [Leon], who has always been his goal. The excitement of the crowd is at its peak for the match between absolute champion [Leon] and [Ash], who has overcome all odds and reached this far. In the midst of this, [Leon] came up with a proposal...? As his former comrades and rivals watch, the decisive battle for the summit begins."

The grand finals battle between Ash and Leon is Ash's first real chance at becoming a full world champion in the franchise's history, but it's a much easier said victory than done considering that Leon's never lost a battle before. He's also got a strong team of Galar heavy hitters, and Ash is going to need to utilize all of the tricks he's picked up over all of his battles so far.

