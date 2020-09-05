Pokemon Journeys Sets Up Flygon's Debut in New Promo

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has brought in a bunch of surprising new Pokemon additions to both Ash Ketchum and Goh's rosters, and now a new promo for an upcoming episode teases the fan favorite Pokemon Flygon will be making its debut in the new anime soon. As we have seen from the first 30 or so episodes of this newest series, Ash and Goh have been growing their prospective teams at a much quicker rate than fans expected going into the new series. Their two teams means there have been double the opportunities as well.

These are all surprising in their own way, and when rumblings of Flygon joining either Ash or Goh's team this season went around fans were wondering which of the two would add it to their roster. The newest opening for the series teased that it will be Goh that does so, and the synopsis for an upcoming episode teases it further as Goh and Ash take on a Flygon in the Hoenn region.

The synopsis for Episode 36 of the series (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter) teases that the episode is titled "Scrawl Out of the Sand Tomb, Ash and Goh!" and sets up the upcoming Flygon debut as such, "Ever since his battle against [Bea, Ash] has kept performing poorly in official battles. Meanwhile, a strange, massive sandstorm has started blowing in [Mauville City] in the Hoenn region. This sandstorm supposedly lures people inside it with a beautiful song."

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Continuing further, the synopsis not only digs into the battle, but reveals that Goh will have a plan against Flygon, "[Ash and Goh] head there to investigate and find out if this is the work of a yet to be discovered Pokemon, and as they go up against the mystery of the sandstorm, they eventually end up battling the most powerful Pokemon Flygon. But as the Flygon uses its speed to toy with [Ash, Goh] tries a surprising tactic!!"

Episode 36 of the series is a couple of weeks away from its debut in Japan (and even longer for fans in other regions), so it'll be a moment before we get to see Flygon in action and whether or not Goh does add it to his team! What do you think? Excited to see Flygon join the anime series? Hoping Goh gets into more battles with a Flygon on his team? Which Pokemon would you want to see join the main anime teams instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!