Pokemon Journeys Releases Synopsis for 'Sword and Shield' Arc

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will finally be doing a deep dive into the Galar region from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, and now it has shared a synopsis for this next major arc. Unlike the iterations of the anime in the past, Pokemon Journeys has largely avoided the new Galar region in favor of focusing on new adventures featuring older regions and characters from the past. But this will soon be changing with a full arc featuring some of the story found in the new games as Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh find themselves taking on a big Galar mystery.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series announced that a new arc featuring the Galar region is on the way, and the synopsis for this new arc teases an appearance from new Pokemon and threats in the Galar region, "The giant-sized Pokemon are rampaging about!? [Ash and Goh] set off to research the strange phenomenon taking place there in the Galar region."

The rest of the synopsis (as found on Famitsu, and translated by Dogasu's Backpack) breaks down as such, "Once they arrive, our heroes come face-to-face with the giant, rampaging Pokemon themselves. It turns out the rampage is being caused by an organization scheming behind the scenes to recreate the 'Black Night,' a great catastrophe that befell the Galar region a long, long time ago!"

The final piece of the synopsis the teases a potential appearance from Galar's Legendaries, Zacian and Zamazenta, "Once all the mysteries are solved, the revival of this great catastrophe will roar out across the land! Just as it seems though the entire Galar region is being thrown in a whirlwind of chaos, the two legendary heroes awaken from their slumber." It's currently unclear as to whether or not they will actually arrive, but the newest opening for the series did tease them alongside a potential battle between Ash and Goh against Eternatus. A start date for this arc has not been revealed as of this writing.

Are you excited for more of Pokemon Sword and Shield to make it to Pokemon Journeys: The Series? What are you hoping to see over the course of this major arc? Which Sword and Shield Pokemon are you hoping make their anime debuts next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!