Rick and Morty: The Anime Highlights Jerry in New Preview Clip

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be making its debut with Adult Swim in just a few more days, and a new preview clip highlighting Jerry’s role in it all has been released. Rick and Morty will be making its full anime series debut with Adult Swim in just a few more days, and it will be offering a whole new look at the multiverse seen in the original animated series. Although there are many of the same characters seen in that original series, they will be offering new stories and dynamics not seen in the franchise before just for this new anime take on the franchise.

It’s led to all sorts of questions about what fans could be seeing from these new versions of the Smith Family, and that’s probably no truer than with Jerry. While Jerry has had some big moments in the original animated series now and again, the anime’s version of the character seems to be offering just a big more involvement as teased by the newest preview clip for Rick and Morty: The Anime that sees the Cronenberg universe Jerry making his way into the show. You can check out the newest look at the anime below.

Rick and Morty: The Anime Premiere Date

Rick and Morty: The Anime will launch its English dub episodes on Thursdays this Summer beginning on August 15th at midnight EST with Adult Swim, and features the cast of Joe Daniels as Rick and Jerry, Gabriel Regojo as Morty, Donna Bella Litton as Summer, and Patricia Duran as Beth. The Japanese release will then follow on Saturdays at midnight EST, and the voice cast for that edition stars Youhei Tadano as Rick, Keisuke Chiba as Morty, Akiha Matsui as Summer, Manabu Muraji as Jerry, and Takako Fuji as Beth. The episodes will then be available for streaming with Max the next day.

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”