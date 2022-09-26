Rick and Morty Mourns the Choco Taco With Season 6 Shout Out

Rick and Morty has been surprising fans quite a bit through Season 6's episodes so far, and the newest episode added yet another one onto the pile as it gave Klondike's Choco Taco a send off with a hilarious shout out! The sixth season of the series has had plenty of heavy moments through its run so far as Rick and the Smith Family have been put through the ringer with new kinds of challenges, but the newest episode finally united them against the same kind of problem. But they couldn't stop everything that came their way during a Horror movie inspired adventure.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 is titled "Night Family" and it saw the Smith Family taken over by their night selves who wanted to live during the day like them. This goes just about as well as you would expect from many Horror movies where they end up losing to the Night Family when all is said and done, but then they lose so much more. As seen in the episode's final moments, each of them comes to from their extended absence during the Night Family's take over only to find the Choco Taco had been discontinued.

The taco shaped ice cream was first created back in 1984 and had become a staple of snack time everywhere, but it was announced by Klondike that the treat would be discontinued. With production no longer moving forward for the massively popular ice cream, it appears that even the team at Rick and Morty was surprised to find that out too. As the episode came to an end, each of the family was taken over by their Night versions and thus slept through many months while their Night versions lived their lives.

But when they get to wake back up and discover how much time has passed, Rick finds out that they have missed the fact that the Choco Taco had been discontinued. It results in the rest of the family screaming at the notion of it, and it's pretty funny considering this was the real first time each of them had screamed in terror despite all of the Horror movie overtones that were throughout the episode as whole.

As for the Choco Taco itself, there's yet to be any sign of it coming back.