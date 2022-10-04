Rick and Morty Raises Major Questions With Sleepy Gary Reference

Rick and Morty Season 6 has been making some major connections to the past with its episodes so far, but the newest episode has raised some major questions about the current nature of the series with Jerry's callback to Sleepy Gary! The sixth season of the series has now crossed the halfway point, and has been opening up each of the characters in some new ways with new explorations into their personalities. With the newest episode bringing Rick and Jerry back together for a new team up, fans got to see even more of how their relationship had been changing.

"Final DeSmithation" started raising all sorts of questions about probabilities within the universe as Rick and Jerry hunted down the source of some fortune cookies that actually led to futures that played out in full. Curiously enough, this is also the episode in which Jerry reveals that he no longer has a gag reflex because of Sleepy Gary. Noting how weird it was that this was the case despite Sleep Gary not being real, this smaller throw away gag does open up some potential questions about where the series could be going from here on out.

Sleepy Gary was first introduced to the series as one of the many parasites that created false memories for the Smith Family during the Season 2 episode, "Total Rickall." Jerry's memories in particular were eye-opening as Sleepy Gary was not only Beth's "real" husband, but he and the parasite had a full romantic relationship. It seemed to go onto more physical levels, and the newest episode at least confirms that in some way regardless of how the mechanics of it would actually work.

But the interesting question here is what that could mean for the nature of Rick's universe this season. Not only has Jerry been physically impacted by by Sleepy Gary (which also raises questions about the Jerryboree switch, and tangles even more of a web) despite the memory not being real, but with a more vulnerable Rick now in the series, it could make his universe as a whole more pliable (and thus more manipulative than ever). Then again, this could just be an off-hand remark that's meant to go nowhere.

As Rick and Morty's Season 6 continues, any of these smaller threads could turn out to be something huge later on. What do you think this could lead to? Will it mean nothing for the future or could it come back around as some kind of surprise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!