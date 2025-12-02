Ronin Warriors 2026 Reboot Finally Gets Release Date: Watch the Trailer

Ronin Warriors is returning for a brand new anime reboot 40 years after the release of the original, and it has finally set its January 2026 release date with a brand new trailer to help celebrate. Ronin Warriors, originally released in Japan as Yoroiden Samurai Troopers, was definitely one of the biggest anime hits of a certain generation, and now it’s coming back with a brand new reboot series. But unlike what fans might expect to see, this is going to be a sequel taking place after the events of the classic series and brought to life by the same studio behind Mobile Suit Gundam.

Ronin Warriors‘ new sequel series is going to follow a new generation of fighters facing off against the demon lord, and thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see it in action. Making its debut in January as part of a very competitive Winter 2026 anime schedule, Ronin Warriors‘ new sequel has dropped a new trailer and poster showing off the best look at the new anime yet. You can check it out in action below ahead of its big debut this January.

What to Know for New Ronin Warriors

The new Ronin Warriors sequel will be making its debut on January 6th in Japan as part of the very stacked Winter 2026 anime schedule, Yoichi Fujita will directing the new series for Sunrise. Shogo Muto will be handling the scripts, and Yuhei Murota, Tsukasa Kotoboki, Hideo Okamoto, and Takuya Suzuki will be handling the character designs. Shuji Katayama will be composing the music. The theme songs have been revealed as well with “YOAKE” as performed by blank paper serving as the opening theme. The ending theme is titled “POWER” as performed by ONE OR EIGHT.

As of the time of this writing, an international release platform has yet to be announced for this new series but you can check out the classic series streaming with Crunchyroll. The voice cast for the anime includes the likes of Hiiro Ishibashi as Gai, Junya Enoki as Kaito Uesugi, Ayumu Murase as Musashi Hojo, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Yamato Hojo, and Kentaro Kumagai as Shion Ishida. This new trailer adds even more to the cast with Katsuyuki Konishi as Ramaga, Takuya Sato as Sasuke, Kosuke Toriumi as Saizo, Takuma Terashima as Kamanosuke, Tomokazu Sugita as Seikai Nyudo, Kohei Amasaki as Isa Nyudo, and more.

Why You Should Watch This Reboot

Ronin Warriors was one of the classic action series that really hit a high mark with fans in the 1980s. While it was already a success in Japan, the franchise really blew up when it got its English translated release. Like much of the anime at the time, the series had changed some terms around and even changed its name to Ronin Warriors, but it’s thanks to that there’s a worldwide audience ready to hype up this reboot 40 years after the debut of the original series.

It’s an action series that combines fantasy with cool transformations and powers, and there just aren’t many shows like it these days. It’s a very unique kind of property that is likely going to find a much bigger audience with this sequel, so it just remains to be seen whether or not the franchise is going to be able to break out in the Winter 2026 anime release slate.

