Shaman King Announces New Spin-Off Series

Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King has seen a number of new spin-off manga series released since it ended its run, and now another new spin-off series is on the way with a different tone than the previous releases. The latest issue of Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine revealed that a new Shaman King spin-off is in the works based on Team Hana-Gumi from the original series. This will be a shojo spin on the original series as it explores the backstories of Kanna Bismarch, Matilda Matisse, and Marion Phauna before they make their appearance in the main series.

Titled Shaman King & a garden, this new shojo spin-off of the series will be launching with the next issue of Nakayoshi magazine in December. The creator behind the Shaman King: Red Crimson spin-off, Jet Kusamura, will be in charge of the new series' organization and Kyo Nuesawa will be in charge of the new series' illustrations. Here's the official announcement as shared through Nakayoshi's Twitter account:

If you are curious as to what kind of look the Kanna, Matilda and Marion spin-off will look like, Nuesawa actually took to Twitter to share a much cleaner look at the spin-off's announcement illustration:

This is the best time to be a fan of Shaman King as not only will it be returning with a brand new anime adaptation next year, but the entire manga series and collection of spin-off releases will finally all be available to read in English in December (as Shaman King: Super Star will be hitting digital shelves on December 8th). There has yet to be an official announcement for this spin-off's English language release just yet, but we'll keep you updated if any news arrives!

Will you be checking out Shaman King's newest spin-off? What did you think of all the spin-off releases so far? Will you be getting ready for the new anime next year?