Major Shonen Jump Anime Confirms Season 2 Return After Manga Finale (First Look Revealed)

A major Shonen Jump series has officially released its final chapter after five years, and now it’s confirmed the anime’s return for its second season after the manga’s grand finale. Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch first announced it was going to be ending with its final chapter last week, and now that’s indeed come to pass as the manga has ended its run after 270 chapters of serialization. But thankfully it’s now been revealed that this is far from the end of the franchise moving forward.

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Witch Watch wrapped up the TV anime’s debut season last year after a successful first outing. It was such a hit that the franchise quickly confirmed that Season 2 would be in the works, but not much had been revealed about the new season at the time. But with the end of the manga this week, Witch Watch Season 2 has released its first look as it gears up for its debut next year. You can check it out below.

Witch Watch Season 2 Confirms 2027 Release

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Now that Witch Watch has officially ended with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after a five year run, Witch Watch has confirmed that Season 2 of the anime will be making its debut on screens sometime next year. No release date or window has been announced as of this time, nor have any details about potential returning production staff or cast neither. It’s still a rather mysterious production, but with a 2027 return set it won’t be too much longer before the anime starts to reveal more about what to expect from its return.

Witch Watch’s debut season was directed by Hiroshi Ikehata and Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studios with Deko Akao handling the scripts, Haruko Iizuka handling the character designs, Mutsumi Takemiya editing the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto composing the music. There’s a hope that the production staff will be returning for their respective roles given how well received that first season was last year, but the voice cast is ready for their new season coming our way.

Witch Watch Cast Says Their Goodbyes to Witch Watch

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“Congratulations on the completion of the original work!” Nico voice star Rina Kawaguchi stated in a special message to Witch Watch creator Kenta Shinohara on the anime’s official website. “Thank you for the wonderful story! I truly love both the comedic episodes, which are full of Shinohara-sensei’s signature style and make viewers happy, and the serious episodes that really tighten things up.” But although the star is saying goodbye to the series, there’s a hope she returns in the anime’s future.

If you wanted to catch up on Witch Watch ahead of the second season, you can now find its episodes now streaming with platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, Crunchyroll and more in the meantime with both Japanese and English language audio. You can also check out the manga’s final chapter completely for free with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library. And given its wacky adventures and intense action, you’re going to want to.

Are you excited to see Witch Watch return for a new season? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.