Shonen Jump Readies to End Yet Another Major Series This Year

Looks like Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is getting ready to end yet another major series this year as another manga is reaching its climax. Shonen Jump has undoubtedly been going through all sorts of changes in the past year as following the loss of two of its biggest franchises at the end of 2024 with My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen both ending, the magazine has been making a lot of efforts to find the next wave of stories that could potentially reach those same heights. It’s led to a ton of new stories making their debut, and even more coming to their ends.

Shonen Jump has ended quite a few series in the year thus far with not only a few coming to their own natural ends, but some coming to an end through early cancellations too. Seeing these endings come to pass is a more common occurrence within the magazine this year than there had been in previous years, and it looks like yet another series is ending soon as Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue will be approaching its climax with the next issue of the magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X).

Kill Blue Reaches Its Climax

According to the listing spotted, Kill Blue is teasing both a major announcement for the series coming soon along with the fact it will be entering its climax. Now this could mean a few different things. Sometimes Shonen Jump will say “climax” when the series is at the top of its final battle, and could mean that the manga still has quite a long ways to go before it reaches its actual ending. It’s what has been seen with releases like Sakamoto Days, which is on track towards its own grand finale in the near future with the magazine as well.

But there are other times when Shonen Jump will reveal a series has reached its “climax” and means that it’s only a chapter or two away from its actual grand finale (and sometimes even refers to the release of its actual final chapter as seen with series like Mashle: Magic and Muscles). So unfortunately, it’s just a little unclear as how much longer Kill Blue is going to go on for as of this time. But either way, what has been revealed is that it’s going to be yet another series from the magazine ending soon.

What’s Going on With Shonen Jump?

Including series that had been cancelled early, Kill Blue will make the ninth major series to end within Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2025 if it indeed does end soon. The series itself could have a bright future as it reportedly might be getting its own anime adaptation, but until one is announced its future might be more focused on its upcoming ending. It’s just a reflection of what’s been going on with the magazine lately as more series have been shuffled through it after they lost some of their biggest franchises.

This seemingly quick ending for the series also reflects one of the other editorial changes within Shonen Jump too. This might be reflective of how anime watching habits have moved towards the seasonal format, but Shonen Jump series are seemingly getting much shorter than they used to be before they end. Rather than try and last for decades like One Piece, more of the newer hits are instead coming in with a healthy 100-200 chapters before they end as well. And with this shift towards shorter stories, it means saying more goodbyes too.