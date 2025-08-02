Solo Leveling Just Made Jinwoo’s Sister a Hunter

Solo Leveling is going through quite a lot with some major projects all firing off right now, and now it’s going to get even wilder as Sung Jinwoo’s sister Jinah has officially made her debut as a powerful Hunter too. Solo Leveling has been one of the most succedsful Korean webcomic series turned TV anime adaptation of some time, and that means the franchise has been branching out on all sorts of new endeavors ever since. This includes the official mobile action game release, Solo Leveling: ARISE, which has been boosted with a surprising new Hunter joining the ranks of playable fighters.

Solo Leveling: ARISE has launched a new update revealing more story, improvements and more, but the biggest standout addition of this update is the new addition of Sung Jinah to the roster as a brand new Hunter. Imagining an alternate reality for Solo Leveling‘s world than seen in the original series, Jinah awakens as a Hunter following a Dungeon Break that leads to the death of her friends. You can check it out below as revealed through a special origin story promo for Sung Jinah’s release.

Sung Jinah Becomes a Hunter in Solo Leveling

Joining the roster of Solo Leveling: ARISE as a new wind-type SSR Mage, Sung Jinah wields her own weapon known as “Blue Monsoon.” It’s a spear that can create a shockwave that deals more damage. Her ultimate skill is “Stormwind Serenade” that clears gloomy weather by swinging her umbrella and summoning a typhoon. With Sung Jinah’s debut as a new Hunter in the game, she’ll get new costumes along with Seorin. There’s a new Job Change costume for Sung Jinwoo, “Reminders of Silence” for the game as well. There are also all sorts of other notable updates for the game too.

Also coming to Solo Leveling: ARISE as part of this update are Chapter 26 through Chapter 29 of the Main Story, featuring the battle against Architect at the Cartenon Temple. Sung Jinwoo has gotten a new Job Change class, “Monarch of Shadows: Code Breaker,” too. The “Amplification System” has also been introduced to allow players to further enhance their Skill Runes and Blessing Stones. There’s also a new “The Architect’s Trial” challenge mode that replaces the previous Battlefield of Trials Challenge more with new bosses and more.

What’s Next for Solo Leveling?

Solo Leveling has quite a lot in the works following the success of the TV anime’s second season. A third season has yet to be announced as of this time, so fans could be waiting a while to see the new episodes. Its official sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, is now in the works on a sequel of its own with new chapters on the way, but that’s far from all. Solo Leveling is also in development on a new live-action series for a release in the future with Netflix. But as of this time, a release window or date for the new series has yet to be announced.

Solo Leveling’s new live-action series for Netflix will be co-directed by Lee Hae-jun and Kim Byung-seo, who have worked on films such as Ashfall, Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, and My Dictator. The first addition to the cast Byeon Woo-seok (20th Century Girl, Lovely Runner) who will be starring in the lead role of Sung Jinwoo.