South Park Surprises With the Perfect JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shout Out – Watch

South Park is no stranger to fun anime shout outs and Easter Eggs, but the latest episode really went all out to show JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure some love with some very familiar poses. South Park Season 29 has made some big changes through its three episodes so far for the year. Not only has it changed the name of the show and town to “South America,” but it has also renewed its focus on stories about the kids. Which the latest episode showcases with a take on the current “Looksmaxxing” trends.

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South Park Season 29 Episode 3 sees Ike falling into the world of Looksmaxxing and aura-farming as he “aura battles” with other kids in school. One of these battles is revealed early on as it revealed to be posing battles where the kids decide which of the two has “aura” and which of them is “cringe.” It turns out that the poses seen in this battle are actually lifted straight from Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Check out the clip of it in action below.

South Park Season 29 Recreates Famous JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Poses

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South Park Season 29 Episode 3 is titled “You Like That on Your Face,” and sees the kids at school obsessing over aura battles as the latest hit trend. Ike is at the center of this as he takes on all challengers, and these battles are performed with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure poses mirror characters like Joseph Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Josuke Higashikata, DIO and more. There are also poses from classic South Park episodes like “Faith Hilling,” so it’s all the more ridiculous as a result. Even the music behind the scene sounds a bit JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure like in nature too.

This is far from the only anime reference that South Park has had in the past, nor is it the only anime reference even seen this season. The Season 29 premiere had a great shout out to the legendary Akira anime film, but didn’t do the traditional bike slide that many other references make. Instead, it recreated a scene that was a bit more obscure by comparison and thus ended up being much more appreciated by longtime anime fans as a result. It’s the same with this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure poses.

What’s Next for South Park Season 29?

In South Park Season 29 (South America) Episode 3, Noah Bailey poses like Joseph Joestar and Josuke Higashikata, Ike Broflovski poses like Jonathan Joestar and Jotaro Kujo, and Chase Chadwick poses like DIO. The characters were having an "aura battle". pic.twitter.com/TdRLis7hn7 — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) October 15, 2026

South Park Season 29 currently has three more episodes scheduled out for the year, and they will be releasing on a bi-weekly basis. Much like every other season it’s hard to predict exactly what’s going to come in each episode before they make their premiere, but there’s a chance we’ll see more anime references and shout outs through the rest of the season. Especially now that the episodes have been focusing more of the kids and school. It’s even gotten to the point where Randy is in that mix now too.

As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, it’s also airing its new episodes with Netflix as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. Returning to adapt the seventh iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga, Steel Ball Run, this has been the version of the anime that fans of the series have been waiting quite a long time to see in action. It seems that JoJo fever has even made its way to South Park. How did you like seeing this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure shout out in South Park‘s newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – @jojo_wiki on X