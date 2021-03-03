New Summer Sandals Include Designs for SpongeBob, Naruto, Dragon Ball and More

The summer will be here before you know it, and your comfortable footwear options for the warm weather have grown thanks to Hot Topic. They've added a bunch of new slide sandal styles with designs for fans of Naruto, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, SpongeBob SquarePants, Toy Story, Beetlejuice, Star Wars, and more.

You can browse all of the slide sandal designs here at Hot Topic sorted by new arrivals and here sorted by bestsellers. We've also listed some of our favorite designs below. Keep in mind that many of the sandals are 20% off when you use the code HT20 at checkout, though they are still a steal at the $24.90 list price.

In other fandom footwear news, some fantastic new sneaker styles for fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, and Pokemon launched recently. Details about each of the new styles can be found in the links below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.