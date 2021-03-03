New Summer Sandals Include Designs for SpongeBob, Naruto, Dragon Ball and More
The summer will be here before you know it, and your comfortable footwear options for the warm weather have grown thanks to Hot Topic. They've added a bunch of new slide sandal styles with designs for fans of Naruto, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, SpongeBob SquarePants, Toy Story, Beetlejuice, Star Wars, and more.
You can browse all of the slide sandal designs here at Hot Topic sorted by new arrivals and here sorted by bestsellers. We've also listed some of our favorite designs below. Keep in mind that many of the sandals are 20% off when you use the code HT20 at checkout, though they are still a steal at the $24.90 list price.
- SpongeBob SquarePants Patrick Sandals
- Toy Story Pizza Planet Sandals
- Naruto Shippuden Hidden Leaf Sandals
- Naruto Shippuden Akatsuki Sandals
- Dragon Ball Z Goku Kanji Sandals
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Sandals
- Disney Lilo & Stitch Frog Stitch Sandals
- My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki Sandals
- My Hero Academia Deku Sandals
- Friday the 13th Jason Mask Sandals
- Beetlejuice Name and Stripe Sandals
