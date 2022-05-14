Spy x Family Cosplay Portrays A Picture Perfect Loid

✖

Spy x Famiy is the hit of the spring anime season for 2022, so it's no surprise to see that fans are taking the opportunity to create fanworks that focus on the Forger trio with Loid, Yor, and Anya. With the sixth episode recently hitting online and featuring Anya in her first day at the prestigious academy known as Eden College, one fan has decided to create a pitch-perfect take on Loid, the head of the family who also just so happens to be the master spy Twilight, steering the ship when it comes to the mission of this faux-family.

Loid Forger adopted Anya and married Yor in an attempt to accomplish his mission, which is a surprisingly altruistic one. Working undercover in an attempt to maintain the peace between the nations of Westalis and Ostania, the only way for Twilight to be successful is to get close to his target, which involves Anya attending Eden College. Of course, Yor and Anya have secrets of their own under their sleeves, with Loid's current wife spending her night as a world-class assassin and Loid's daughter harboring the ability to read peoples' minds. While Loid and Yor don't know the secrets that are hiding behind the Forger Clan, Anya currently knows everything, making for some hilarious story beats.

Instagram Cosplayer Weilan Ran shared this amazing recreation of Loid Forger, capturing the aesthetic of the master spy known as Twilight:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Spy x Family, Crunchyroll has released an official description for the series that is brought to life thanks to a partnership between Wit and CloverWorks:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

