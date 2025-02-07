Star Wars’ New Canon Series Just Confirmed Its Release Window

The Star Wars franchise has multiple hands in various media, including books, comics, cartoons, and web series. However, the upcoming manga for Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber is one of the more exciting projects for the galaxy far, far away. The manga will be an in-canon story within the sequel trilogy of the Skywalker Saga, promising fans a new flavor to enjoy their favorite sci-fi epic. American distribution company Viz Media has announced the first volume of the Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber will be released by Fall 2025. The manga is written and drawn by artist Kenny Ruiz.

Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber features a cast of original characters starring a young tinkerer named Nioka. Screen Rant details the story will take place not long after the events of Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, with Luke’s sacrifice being shared across the galaxy. Nioka looked up to Luke Skywalker and dreamt of being a Jedi before discovering a mysterious lightsaber aboard the spaceship The Random Luck. She then goes on a journey to discover the secrets of the Jedi and learn more about the Force. Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber has connections to the High Republic, an era of Star Wars history that spans centuries before the mainline films.

Announcement: A new Star Wars original story set in the sequel era begins! Aboard The Random Luck, young tinkerer Nioka stumbles upon a lightsaber, kickstarting her path to discover the secrets of the Jedi and the power of the Force. Star Wars: Path of the Lightsaber, Vol. 1, by… pic.twitter.com/YIEl7Jcvr5 — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) February 7, 2025

Star Wars Has Always Been Connected To Japanese Media

Star Wars, from its inception, has been inspired by Japanese media, with the original film taking direct inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress. The concept of samurais heavily inspired the philosophy and wardrobe of Jedi Knights. Disney has strived in recent years to collaborate with other companies to create more unique Star Wars properties that extend beyond the films, cartoons, and comics. Disney directly hired Japanese animation studios to produce and animate Star Wars anime for its well-received Star Wars: Visions series.

Besides anime, Lucasfilms has also made past collaborations to create other manga adaptations. The manga series based on the original trilogy was released in the late 90s and was followed by a manga adaptation of Star War: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. More recently, Viz Media is releasing a Star Wars manga series that took place during the High Republic era. Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance is written by Shima Shinya and Daniel Jose Older, with art by Mizuki Sakakibara.

The High Republic manga stars Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asis, who is stationed on a planet in the Outer Rim during the events of the Nihil attack in the mainline novels. The fourth volume of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Edge of Balance is scheduled for April 2025.

