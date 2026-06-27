Summer’s Biggest Romance Anime Shares Final Trailer Ahead of July Premiere

The (literally) biggest romance anime of the Summer 2026 anime schedule has just dropped a new trailer, and it’s showing off a final look at what to come from Season 3 with its comeback this July. It’s time to get ready for the new wave of anime making their debuts as part of the Summer 2026 anime season, and there are a number of major franchises readying to make their returns for new episodes. But there’s one anime that’s much bigger in scope than all of the others, and it’s hilariously not the one you’d think.

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Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa’s The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has been the biggest new anime series of the last few years as the series sees Rentaro Aijo set out on a path to meeting and coupling up with 100 soulmates. Now a third season is on the way to introduce even more girlfriends to the mix, and you can check out the newest trailer for The 100 Girlfriends Season 3 below.

When Does The 100 Girlfriends Season 3 Come Out?

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The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3 will be officially making its debut in Japan on July 5th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but unfortunately has still yet to confirm any international streaming plans as of this time. It’s highly likely that it will be available with Crunchyroll given that the first two seasons are currently exclusively streaming there in the meantime, but it’s there could always be some kind of shake up before anything makes it official. So we’ll have to keep a close eye out.

What has been confirmed for the new season thus far, however, is that it will feature a returning production staff from the first two seasons. Hikaru Sato returns to direct the new season for Bibury Animation Studio with Takashi Aoshima handling the scripts, Akane Yano overseeing the character designs, and Shuhei Mutsuki and Shunsuke Takizawa composing the music at Lantis. You can also hear the new opening theme performed by the girlfriends in this trailer too, “I Love You Always and Forever.”

Who Are the New Girlfriends in The 100 Girlfriends Season 3?

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There will be six new girlfriends added to the already 11 strong Rentaro Family roster in the coming season, but The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is playing it coy when it comes to who is going to bring many of them to life in this third season. Kaori Ishihara and Ayana Taketatsu have been confirmed to join the cast as the first two new girlfriends in Season 3, Chiyo Iin and Nadi respectively. But the others are currently a mystery as of this time.

The other three girlfriends are revealed in this trailer with Yamame Yasashiki, Momiji Momi, and Kishika Torotoro all given their first looks and are even heard in action. But the trailers have yet to confirm their voice actors even this close to the anime’s debut. We likely won’t get a confirmation until they show up in full, and that’s especially the case for the mysterious sixth girlfriend that’s only been glanced at so far. Definitely a reason to check it out.

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