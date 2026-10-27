Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Confirms New Spinoff Release Date With First Look

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is coming back with a new spinoff anime next year, and the series has now confirmed its release date with the first real look at its alternate universe makeovers for fan favorite characters. The anime adaptation for Osamu Nishi’s Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun has been a breath of fresh air for its four season run thus far, but there’s even more of it on the way. With that fourth season ending earlier this year, the anime is coming back with a spinoff in 2027.

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It’s just going to look totally different than anything that fans had seen in action with the original TV anime series. Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition is an official spinoff of the main series that’s set in an alternate world where Iruma is not adopted and taken into a fun school life like in the original, but is thrown into the mafia underworld instead. Making its debut next January, you can check out the new poster for the Iruma-kun spinoff anime below.

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition is currently scheduled to make its debut in Japan on January 4th as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule kicking off the next year of new anime releases. No international release platform plans have yet to be revealed as of this time, but it’s been confirmed that the debut outing for the spinoff anime series will be running for 12 episodes with its broadcast on NHK in Japan. The production staff and voice cast for the new anime has revealed its first few new additions to the fray as well.

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition will be directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi for Tatsunoko Production with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handling the series composition, Kenji Fujisaki providing the character designs, and Yayoi Sekimukai composing the music. The voice cast from the main series will be returning for their alternate universe selves too with Ayumu Murase as Iruma, Ryohei Kimura as Alice Asmodeus, Ayaka Asai as Clara Valac, Mitsuki Saiga as Opera, Saori Hayami as Ameri, and Daisuke Ono as Kalego Naberius. But they’re all going to be much different than in the main series.

What to Know for Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition

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Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition is an alternate universe version of the main story from Hiroja, overseen by original series creator Osamu Nishi. After helping Sullivan (who in the spinoff is the Don of a Mafia instead), Iruma is quickly recruited into a new gang life surrounded by familiar faces with edgier personalities than fans might recognize. With it kicking off the new year, it’s not going to be too much longer before fans get to see the anime in motion.

As for the main Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun anime franchise, following the end of the fourth season it was announced to now be working on a feature film production next. No release window or date has been revealed for the anime’s movie debut as of this time, but you can catch up with all four seasons of the original TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. Are you excited for this new Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun spinoff? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!