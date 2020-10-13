Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Introduces Sango and Miroku's Son

✖

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has officially taken the first steps into its new story with its newest episode, and with the second episode has officially introduced Sango and Miroku's son to the Inuyasha sequel. The first episode of the new series reunited fans with the original crew from Rumiko Takahashi's Inuyasha, and now that the reunion has reintroduced fans to the world of the series the sequel has finally introduced the new characters that fans will be following over the course of this new series. This includes the children of characters in the original crew such as Sango and Miroku's son.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon's second episode officially introduced their son, Hisui, to the series. While the first episode saw he and his two sisters make an appearance as children, the second episode shows Hisui now that he's an adult and following in his mother and uncle Kohaku's footsteps in becoming a demon slayer.

In the second episode of the series we're introduced to Inuyasha and Kagome's daughter Moroha, and she's made a reputation for herself as someone that causes chaos. That's when Hisui literally swoops in and vows to stop her on behalf of the people in the nearby villages. The biggest reveal here, however, is that he's riding on top of Kirara.

Not only that, but Hisui also uses Hiraikotsu much like his mother once did. Unfortunately, he doesn't seem to be carrying over much from his father, but Hisui does have a tiny ponytail much like Miroku does. He's also pretty much a dead ringer for his father. But as the series continues, there's a good chance we will be seeing much more of Hisui in action as demons continue needing slaying.

Hisui isn't the only new character that is the child of the older characters, and along with Moroha, Towa, and Setsuna, are carrying on the Inuyasha characters to a new generation. We have yet to get an update on these older characters just yet, but this confirmation that their children are flourishing is definitely a good sign for their parents' whereabouts.

But what do you think? How did you feel seeing Sango and Miroku's son in action in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon? Hoping to see more of him as the series continues? What do you think Sango and Miroku are up to now?