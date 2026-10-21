Before HBO’s Harry Potter Series, A New Prop Auction Will Reveal Which Wizard Really Has the Best Wand

In the Harry Potter franchise, the wizard doesn’t choose the wand. It is the wand that chooses the wizard. But in Goldin’s latest entertainment memorabilia auction it will be the bidder that decides which wand they want to claim for their own and ultimately prove once and for all who had the best wand of the Harry Potter movies. While all eyes are currently on the upcoming reboot of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy adventure saga in HBO’s new TV series, there are many people out there who believe that the movies are still too recent to fully invest in that. This auction is therefore a great chance for Harry Potter fans with deep pockets to grab themselves a big of Hollywood magic and add a wand or two to their collections.

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A total of 20 wands are up for sale in the auction, which comes to an end on October 28, with a wide array to choose from including some from the franchise’s lead characters and others from secondary characters that are selling for slightly lower prices. At the time of writing, the wands with the highest starting bids do not include one used by the character you might expect. Currently, it is an illuminating wand belonging to Emma Watson’s Hermione Grainger that was used across the last six movies that is bidding highest at $8,000. Meanwhile, Ron Weasley’s (Rupert Grint) broken wand from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets comes in close behind with aa starting bid of $6,500. This is substantially higher then the $2,000 currently being asked of other wands in the sale including those of Daniel Radcliffe’s title character, Michael Gambon’s Dumbledore and Alan Rickman. As none of the wands on offer can be screen-matched to a specific scene, their values could end up being one of the more reasonable of the whole auction.

The Harry Potter Franchise Is Getting a Multi-Million Dollar Makeover

Courtesy of Goldin

Courtesy of Goldin

Courtesy of Goldin

Courtesy of Goldin

Courtesy of Goldin

Despite the Harry Potter movies only coming to an end with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011 – with the saga continuing on stage with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and in the Fantastic Beasts prequel trilogy – fans are now about to get a brand new interpretation of Rowling’s novels, with much expanded runtimes, particularly compared to the first couple of movies. HBO’s TV series will debut on December 25, 2026, with Dominic McLaughlin taking over the role of Harry Potter and having some big boots to fill as the lead of a project expected to span up to 10 years and new seasons for each novel. While there has already been plenty of opinions shared online about the casting, story changes, and the continued discourse surrounding author Rowling, there is little doubt that this new iteration of the magical saga is going to be a massive hit on HBO Max this Christmas even though the movies will also be streaming on the same platform.

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In time, this series will produce its own auction-worthy props and costumes, but those wanting to hold an authentic Harry Potter wand in their hands right now will never have better chance than in Goldin’s current sale. Whether you fancy yourself as a Snape, Molly Weasley, Sirius Black, or even Professor Lupin, there is a wand available for you in this auction along with several Fantastic Beasts pieces including Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander prop wand. While you could currently get your hands on one of these wands for as little as $1,000, it is unlikely that they will sell for their current prices and you would need to be willing to part with a little more money to have one of these in your hand when sitting at home watching the new Harry Potter series roll out this December.

Will you be watching Harry Potter on HBO Max this Christmas? Let us know in the comments.