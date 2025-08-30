3 Must-Read Comics After Kpop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters is seemingly taking the world by storm. The Netflix original film has only been out for a few months, yet it’s consistently been breaking records left and right. Thankfully, the powers that be are listening to the fans and have already announced that there will be a KPop Demon Hunters 2. The only problem is that we’re going to have to wait a bit, in all likelihood. So, in addition to watching KPop Demon Hunters on repeat, here are a few comics worth checking out. They may not be one-for-one, but hopefully they’ll be the same aesthetic or vibe that we’re all craving.

Naturally, comics can’t quite compete with that amazing soundtrack, but they can offer us amazing stories and vibrant artwork. KPop Demon Hunters weaves together a magical combination of romance, found family, addicting K-pop songs, and Korean folklore. That’s a lot to ask of any one series, so we’ve tried to break these elements into different recommendations.

If you’re still craving more like KPop Demon Hunters, we highly suggest checking out Webtoons or Manhwa series like Dealing With Demons, Honbul: Flame of the Soul, and Shoot for the Stars. There are also hundreds of novels that will fit the bill, including The God and the Gumiho by Sophie Kim and Wicked Fox by Kat Cho. And, of course, these three comics.

3) The Many Deaths of Laila Starr

Image courtesy of BOOM! Studios

Life, death, and immortality. Those are the primary themes of The Many Deaths of Laila Starr. The story follows Laila Starr, the Avatar of Death in human form. She’s struggling to adapt to her body and mortality, but she’s in the right place at the right time to change everything, forever. The question is, will she follow through?

Much like KPop Demon Hunters, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr is a surprising mixture of themes and genres. It combines mythology, magical realism, and philosophical fiction, all of which are starkly contrasted by the vibrant artwork. The Many Deaths of Laila Starr may not seem like a fit on the surface, but it offers secrets, a stylish take on the supernatural, and complex characters grappling with their identity, so it shares many commonalities.

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr is created by Ram V and Filipe Andrade and published by BOOM! Studios.

2) Blackbird

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Blackbird is all about hidden magic, family secrets, and the need to pull everything up to the surface. Nina Rodriguez had her entire world flipped upside down in the course of one night. One moment, she had her family, safe and happy. Next, a horrible tragedy struck, and she lost her mother. Nina has always struggled with that night, having seen things that were supposedly not real. What if she had been lied to her whole life? When Nina’s sister is abducted by a giant magical beast, the shut door in Nina’s mind flies open once again, and this time she’s not going to let go.

If you’re looking for a visually striking series with a lot of heart, Blackbird is the read for you. Sam Humphries’ tale makes for a lingering mystery, full of cabals, family drama, and strong female leads. Meanwhile, Jen Bartel’s artwork is dreamy and striking, with neon-infused color palettes and stylized scenery. Blackbird and KPop Demon Hunters both deal with a few similar themes, primarily sisterhood and self-discovery. There’s also a lingering notion of sacrifice, secrets, and rebellion.

Blackbird is created by Sam Humphries and Jen Bartel, and published by Image Comics.

1) The Fox Maidens

Image courtesy of HarpeyAlley

Have you ever heard the legend of the Fox Maiden from Korean mythology? The Fox Maidens takes this legend and reimagines it, adding an LGBTQ and feminist twist to the narrative. The story follows Kai Song, who has always wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a warrior in her own right. Unfortunately, she lives in a world that doesn’t see girls as warriors, and it doesn’t help that rumors follow her around every corner. Rumors of her heritage, of the supposed Gumiho grandmother she has.

The Fox Maidens and KPop Demon Hunters are both genre-deying adventures, with the former covering historical fantasy, folklore, horror, and a bit of romance. The Fox Maidens offers a magical tale following a brave warrior trying to do right by her people, but also learning what it means to follow her dreams. Similar to Rumi’s story, Kai faces an inherited curse and transformation. Notably, The Fox Maidens has a striking inkbrush-style of art, to really push the historical and mystical feeling of Kai Song’s story.

The Fox Maidens is created by Robin Ha and published by HarperAlley.

Will you be checking out these comics? Let us know in the comments!