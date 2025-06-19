DC Announces All-New Take on the Legend of Camelot With New Comic From Nightwing Creative Team

The Legend of Camelot is getting a fresh coat of paint in an exciting new series from DC. The publisher has successfully diversified its slate of comics, offering something for every type of reader. Whether you’re looking for something mature or friendly for all ages, DC has the catalog to fulfill every desire. However, the majority of the time, this comes with the use of DC’s slate of superheroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, or Batman. This new comic will be an original IP that features the fabled Legend of Camelot, except the starring cast will be a bunch of kids.

C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table is an all-ages comic book series by New York Times bestselling writer Tom Taylor (Dark Knights of Steel, Nightwing, Seven Secrets, The Deep TV series, Neverlanders), artist Daniele Di Nicuolo (Nightwing, Seven Secrets, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), colorist Rain Beredo, and letterer Wes Abbott. C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table follows a group of kids who come across a sword stuck in a stone. When the sword is removed, the friends all receive great power from the Arthurian legend, turning them into a new generation of champions. The series launches September 10th and reunites Taylor and Di Nicuolo after their successful collaborations on Seven Secrets at BOOM! Studios and Nightwing at DC.

“I’m thrilled to be on this new project,” said Di Nicuolo. “It’s exciting to be a part of a project that represents a first for DC, and I can’t wait for readers of all ages to join this band of new, young heroes!”

“Like King Arthur asleep in a mountain, waiting for the day he will wake, CORT has been in my mind, and in my drafts folder, for a long time,” said Taylor. “These brave young heroes will finally rise, and I couldn’t imagine anything more perfect than to partner with Daniele Di Nicuolo and DC Comics to bring them to the world. DC has some of the greatest heroic teams on the planet, like the Justice League and the Titans. Now a new team of champions is coming to take on a tyrant: the Children of the Round Table.”

For centuries, an elite force known as the Camelot Corps has protected ancient secrets, waiting for the day when these myths are needed by the world. That day is today.

Young Fel, Connor, and their friends are stunned when they’re almost crushed by a giant stone falling from the sky. Their lives are changed forever when they find a sword stuck fast in the stone. Fel pulls the sword from the stone, her friends all receive their own Arthurian legend, and the game is on for a new generation of champions!

These children of destiny will soon face a great evil. But they won’t do so alone. For these friends have been chosen to wield ancient, magical weapons. Great weapons bonded to knights of legend. Weapons that… speak? Weapons that argue. The bickering weapons are fused with the spirits of the Knights of the Round Table, and the kids have been chosen to wield these weapons as a new dark age falls upon the world.

With the evil Mordred’s power growing, the fate of the world rests in the hands of these new Children of the Round Table!

DC also provided preview pages for C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table #1 by Daniele Di Nicuolo, Rain Beredo, and Wes Abbott. They feature our central cast of youngsters, as well as the stone that contains King Arthur’s legendary sword. Artists Mattia De Iulis (#2), Bengal (#3), Jon Sommariva (#4), Tony Valente (#5), and Tirso (#6) will also contribute variant covers throughout the new series.

What do you think about C.O.R.T.: Children of the Round Table? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!