Get Hyped for The Smurfs Movie with Papercutz’ Delightful Forever Smurfette (Exclusive)

Everyone’s favorite blue Smurfs are back in action thanks to a new big-screen feature film, but a fan favorite Smurf is also getting some shine in a new graphic novel! That fan favorite is the always delightful Smurfette, and she is front and center of Papercutz’ new graphic novel The Smurfs: Forever Smurfette. The new graphic novel is set to hit just in time for the new movie, and it features several lively new adventures set in the Smurfs universe that will delight any and all franchise fans. You can exclusively check out the full cover and get all the details on the new graphic novel below.

Forever Smurfette will include multiple stories centered on Smurfette, including Bombollino Visits the Smurfs. In this story, Smurfette has seemingly found the love of her life, and it seems that Bombollino feels the same way. Unfortunately, Bombollino will have to choose between being in love and keeping Gargamel at bay, and the choice could break Smurfette’s heart.

Not going to lie, that paragraph was a rollercoaster of emotions, but things get a little lighter in the second story, ‘A Kiss for Smurfette’, which has Smurfette unexpectedly turned into a frog and searching for a way to turn back to normal. This is in addition to three more stories involving the whole Smurf village. Truth be told, my fingers are crossed for an appearance by one of the coolest Smurfs around in Smurfstorm, but we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can find the official description for Forever Smurfette below.

“SMURFETTE IN LOVE! Can Smurfette and Bombollino the Elf find true happiness? Has Smurfette met the love of her life? Are the rest of the Smurfs jealous? And will Bombollino betray Smurfette in order to save himself from Gargamel? The answers to these questions and more can be found in ‘Bombollino Visits the Smurfs.’ PLUS: Fairy Aurora tricks Smurfette and turns her into a frog, in “A Kiss for Smurfette,” and three more all-new Smurfette stories! Before the cartoons, toys, games, and movies, Peyo created the Smurfs as comics — now collected in over twenty graphic novels published by Papercutz.”

This is all rather perfect timing, as the Smurfs will be making their return to the big screen later this month as well. The new Smurfs film is written by Pam Brady and is directed by Chris Miller, and features an extensive cast that includes Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Marshmello, Kurt Russell, and John Goodman. You can find the official description for the Smurfs movie below.

“When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.”

The Smurfs: Forever Smurfette is up for pre-order now and releases in bookstores and on digital platforms on July 15th, while the Smurfs movie rolls into theaters on July 18th.

The Smurfs: Forever Smurfette is up for pre-order now and releases in bookstores and on digital platforms on July 15th, while the Smurfs movie rolls into theaters on July 18th.