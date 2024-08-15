Marvel Legends Doctor Strange, Wong, and BATS Multipack Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Doctor Strange, Wong, and Bats Marvel Legends Multipack

Hasbro has been extra busy with their Marvel Legends releases lately, and the trend continues with the release of a multipack that will include Doctor Strange, Wong, and the ghost dog BATS along with accessories like alternate hands, effects pieces, and a Dormammu head. Pre-orders are expected to go live starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET August 15th here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $49.99.

Note that the Marvel Legends Doctor Strange figure is similar to the Walmart exclusive that Hasbro released back on 2021 as part of a Collector Con event. The original is arguably better, and you can still order that figure here at Walmart through a third party. Also, the Dormammu head appears to be from the Xemnu Build-A-Figure wave that launched the same year. Still, this multipack is definitely worth getting, if only for Wong and BATS. Mostly BATS.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doctor Strange, Wong, and Bats Marvel Legends Multipack

In related news, Hasbro recently launched pre-orders for the Fan Channel exclusive Marvel Legends Death’s Head figure, which was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. If you’re unfamiliar, the robotic character first appeared in the 1987 issue of Transformers UK from Simon Furman and artist Geoff Senior. Death’s Head is no-nonsense bounty hunter that was initially part of the Transformers universe but has since appeared in various Marvel UK comics. The figure will come with swappable hands and weapon accessories.

That said, this is your chance to pick up a rare exclusive Marvel Legends figure that’s based obscure but undeniably awesome character with a cult following. Pre-orders are available now here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99. Note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $59+.

Captain America: Brave New World Resets The Table For The MCU

The Multiverse Saga has meant a lot of changes for the MCU. Anthony Mackie says that Captain America: Brave New World reshuffles the board for our Earth-based heroes. While Deadpool & Wolverine joyride around the timeline, Sam Wilson and other street-level heroes are going to have their hands full. Mackie told EW that there are major hints about the future direction of those storylines in this movie. A lot of the world powers are getting antsy and that’s not usually a good thing.

“This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be,” Mackie told the outlet. “I think with these movies, you’re getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

“The title implies that there’s a new, bigger enemy now; there’s a new frontier that we have to conquer,” Mackie shared. “From Captain America: The First Avenger to Endgame, the enemy was always good versus bad. Now that we’ve conquered that, where do we go from here? When the bad guys reappear, in what form are they reappearing? It is a new storyline with new characters, with new beliefs, and it creates a new idea of this new world that we’re going into.”

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14, 2025.