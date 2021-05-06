Eminem, Conan O'Brien & More Attending Marvel's Hellfire Gala

Marvel's rebooted X-Men universe is approaching a major event this summer: the Hellfire Gala. A single night at a party will change the X-Men's world (and introduce a new X-Men team), and fans will get to witness it from 12 different viewpoints. The Hellfire Gala has been an intriguing event concept, and Marvel has just upped the ante by announcing that some major celebrities will also be making an appearance at the Hellfire Gala, as par tof the Marvel Comics universe. That list includes rapper Eminem, soccer star Alex Morgan, radio host Ira Glass, and late-night show host Conan O'Brien, to name a few.

Marvel is setting up these celebrity appearances at the Hellfire Gala as a fun little Easter egg hunt, as "Eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot all of our guests within various X-MEN titles at the Hellfire Gala." So, not only is this a big signal flare to all the fans of these various celebrity figures - but it's also a major incentive for Marvel fans to go out and collect all twelve chapters of the Hellfire Gala event.

You can find the complete list of the Hellfire Gala chapters - and a synopsis of the event - below:

HELLIONS #12 – on sale 6/2, written by Zeb Wells; art by Stephen Segovia

– on sale 6/2, written by Gerry Duggan & Chris Claremont; art by Matteo Lolli and John Bolton X-FORCE #20 – on sale 6/2, written by Benjamin Percy; art by Marvel Stormbreaker Joshua Cassara

– on sale 6/9, written by Jonathan Hickman; art by Russell Dauterman, Nick Dragotta, Sara Pichelli, and Lucas Werneck EXCALIBUR #21 – on sale 6/9, written by Tini Howard; art by Marcus To

– on sale 6/16, written by Vita Ayala; art by Alex Lins PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1 – on sale 6/16, written by Gerry Duggan; art by Pepe Larraz

– on sale 6/16, written by Tini Howard; art by Alberto Foche S.W.O.R.D. #6 – on sale 6/23, written by Al Ewing; art by Valerio Schiti

– on sale 6/23, written by Benjamin Percy; art by Scot Eaton WAY OF X #3 – on sale 6/23, written by Si Spurrier; art by Bob Quinn

"'Humans of planet Earth. While you slept, the world changed.' The now iconic opening line from House of X #1, the start of writer Jonathan Hickman’s radical transformation of the X-Men franchise, foretold the incredible plans that mutantkind was about to unleash on the Marvel Universe. This June, the X-Men set out to change the world yet again at mutantkind’s inaugural HELLFIRE GALA. This highly-anticipated story will be told across twelve issues, offering different perspectives and viewpoints of a single night that will go down in Marvel Comics history. Throughout the event, fans can expect critical moments to occur that will shape the X-Men’s future as we know it—including the first Krakoan X-Men team’s debut, mutantkind’s planet-sized plans for the Marvel Universe, bold new directions for the most popular X-Men, and of course, high fashion looks crafted by some of the hottest artists in the industry. Get your first look at all the excitement to come in the all-new HELLFIRE GALA TRAILER, featuring never-before-seen artwork."

Go here to see all the Hellfire Gala comic book covers.

And check out the new X-Men costumes for the Hellfire Gala, here.

The Hellfire Gala begins in Planet-Size X-Men #1 this June.