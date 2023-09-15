Wonder Woman #1: DC Previews Tom King & Daniel Sampere's New Series

A new era is on the horizon for Wonder Woman in the pages of DC's comics, with a brand-new ongoing series launching later this month from Tom King and Daniel Sampere. The series is expected to open with an Amazonian accused of a deadly attack on U.S. soil, which will lead to a more intense political climate for Diana Prince / Wonder Woman and her sisters. A newly-released preview for Wonder Woman #1 dives into that inciting incident, and the impact it will have going forward.

"It's not a deconstruction. I'm not tearing her apart and seeing how sad I can make her," King told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "Even in a way I did to Batman. The point of this book is to show you how awesome Wonder Woman is. It is to show you a kick-ass warrior. It is to show you someone who fights for peace. It's to show you someone who is a rebel against the system, so that's all of it. This is to put the highlight on a character who doesn't need to be fixed. So that's the intention for the book."

What Is the New Wonder Woman Series About?

In Wonder Woman #1, after a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil. To carry out its new law, the government sets up the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE) task force to remove those who don't comply by any means necessary. In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect.

"She's almost radical in some of her belief in love, compassion, and peace," King explained in an interview with ComicBook Nation earlier this year. "Much more so than Superman or Batman, but she's also a warrior or war. She's someone who comes from a society involved with a sort of endless conflict that trains you to fight. She comes from that sort of Game of Thrones atmosphere, and those two contradictions live inside of her. She's someone who wants peace but makes war, and her having to deal with that I think makes her one of the more interesting characters in fiction."

Who Is Wonder Woman's New Villain?

In addition to this inciting incident, King recently confirmed that Wonder Woman #1 will introduce a formidable new foe for Diana.

"Wonder Woman is extremely powerful. She's the greatest warrior in a world of warriors. She's myth in flesh. This is not someone you can defeat with a big monster or a shiny rock," King explained in a recent interview. "The new villain we're introducing in Wonder Woman #1 — a villain on par with Lex Luthor or The Joker — is well aware of this reality. He has a plan to strike at the heart of our hero. How Wonder Woman responds, how she takes this incredible blow and keeps fighting is the story of this book."

Keep scrolling to check out the latest look at Wonder Woman #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wonder Woman #1 will be available wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, September 19th.